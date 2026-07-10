Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Surprising Edge Over Shedeur Sanders

Deshaun Watson is coming off two Achilles surgeries and has not played in an NFL game in nearly two years. Yet his athleticism and mobility could still give him a surprising edge over Shedeur Sanders in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition.

That is one of the more unexpected differences emerging between Watson and Shedeur Sanders as they prepare to carry their competition into training camp. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes Watson continues to hold the advantage over Sanders with his mobility, along with the speed at which he processes the field and gets the ball out.

“Now, the areas where Deshaun has the edge are in mobility, processing, and quicker decision-making,” Cabot said on the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast. “When you’re talking about athleticism, Deshaun Watson is the superior athlete from an athleticism standpoint.”

Deshaun Watson’s Mobility Still Stands Out

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Watson has never been considered a true dual-threat quarterback, but his legs were once a significant part of what made him difficult to defend. At his best, Watson could escape pressure, extend plays outside the pocket and punish defenses that lost track of him in space.

Watson moved well throughout the offseason program and has continued to show off his progress in workout videos. He has looked comfortable planting, changing direction and throwing on the move after missing all of last season.

Watson initially tore his Achilles during the 2024 season and required a second operation after suffering another rupture during his recovery. The injuries cost him the entire 2025 campaign and created more questions about whether he could return to his previous form.

Watson will have to show that the athleticism once the Browns put on pads and he is forced to react under pressure. He has said he is fully healthy, but training camp and the preseason will offer the first real look at how much explosiveness remains.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has an Edge of His Own

Watson may have the advantage as an athlete, but Sanders brings a different strength to the competition. Cabot believes his accuracy remains his best argument for winning the job.

“Shedeur has the edge in a couple of things, but the number one of those things is his accuracy. When he has time to throw, he can fit it into a tight window and put it right on the money,” Cabot said.

He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven starts as a rookie.

Sanders appeared more decisive during offseason practices, drawing praise from head coach Todd Monken. Cabot said he has “significantly closed the gap” with his decision-making.

Monken would have preferred to leave the offseason program with a clear answer. Instead, Watson and Sanders did enough to keep the competition open. That has not left Monken discouraged about his situation under center.

“I don’t see it that way. It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting,” Monken said. “It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns plan to continue alternating the quarterbacks when training camp begins later this month.