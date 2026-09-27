Deshaun Watson Gets Telling Reception From Browns Fans

Deshaun Watson needed only a few snaps to draw cheers from a Cleveland Browns crowd that had given him an uneven welcome.

Watson received a mixed reception as he took the field for Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers. The boos were less prominent than they had been during the preseason, but his return did not bring a blanket show of support.

His legs helped change the mood. Watson scrambled for an early first down, drawing cheers from the home crowd. He extended the opening possession with another impressive escape on third down, breaking free of what appeared to be a sure sack and running for 12 yards.

The passing game provided a much shakier start on the first drive. Watson targeted rookie KC Concepcion near midfield on a throw that nearly became a costly mistake. Panthers defender Will Lee III had a chance to turn an interception into a pick-six, but Cleveland avoided the turnover.

Watson’s first completion went to running back Raheim Sanders for seven yards. It came up short of the first-down marker, bringing out the punt team and leaving the Browns without points on their opening possession.

Deshaun Watson Wanted Support From Browns Fans

Watson entered the home opener hoping to build on Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday marked his first regular-season home start in nearly two years.

The reception had been a topic throughout the week after Watson criticized the negativity he encountered during Cleveland’s August 22 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t ever try to go at war with the fans,” Watson said Wednesday.

Watson said he hoped to draw energy from the crowd and deliver another victory for Cleveland. He wanted the Browns to carry the optimism from their win in Tampa into the home opener. As for revisiting the preseason friction, Watson indicated he was ready to move on.

“That (preseason game) is in the past,” Watson said. “We keep pushing forward.”

Browns Teammates Stand Behind Deshaun Watson

Inside the locker room, coach Todd Monken had already made his expectations clear. Rookie quarterback Taylen Green told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that Monken wanted the team firmly behind Watson, regardless of how the home crowd responded.

“Monken said, ‘we’re going to circle the wagon and we’re going to ride with Deshaun Watson through thick and thin,’” Green said. “So that’s going to hurt (if he gets booed) but at the same time, we’ve got to control what we can control.”

Green’s support also comes from his experience working alongside Watson. The rookie has described the veteran as a willing mentor, including making himself available to answer questions about preparation and film study. That relationship made the preseason reaction difficult for Green to watch.

“Yea, we’re all human at the end of the day and nobody wants to be booed,” Green said. “I see how much work he puts in day in and day out, and he’s just all into it, so it kind of hurt (when he was booed).”

If Watson does stumble or is injured, Shedeur Sanders will be next up. Dillon Gabriel is on injured reserve but will be available after Week 4.