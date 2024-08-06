Browns Uncertain About Deshaun Watson’s Debut

The Cleveland Browns are unsure when — or if — Deshaun Watson will play in the preseason as he continues his return from shoulder surgery.

The Browns will open the preseason against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 10. This is one of three preseason matchups for Cleveland.

Watson has increased his workload in training camp as part of his recovery but his preseason plan is still to be determined.

“We’re working through that,” coach Kevin Stefanski said on Sunday, August 4. “I’ve talked to the coaches about it. We’ll have an update this week, but really want to sit down with the coaches and talk through it.”

Browns new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey echoed Stefanski’s sentiment.

“I think organizationally, we’re still working through it. At the end of the day, those are decisions you don’t want to rush,” Dorsey said on Monday, August 5. “You want to make sure that you make decisions that are of the best interest of the team and best interest of the player. So we’re going to continue to look at it.”

Watson hasn’t played much in the preseason historically. He’s thrown nine passes in three preseason games with the Browns over the last two years. The Browns and Watson have expressed confidence he’ll be ready for Week 1.

Browns Need Big Year Out of Deshaun Watson

Play

The Browns want to protect Watson from potentially re-injuring the shoulder. But he also hasn’t thrown a pass in live action since November. Watson helped the Browns storm back against the Baltimore Ravens in that matchup, completing all of his second-half passes and erasing a 14-point deficit to win 33-31.

It was announced shortly after the game that Watson’s shoulder would require season-ending surgery.

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire Watson in a 2022 trade and gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

The Browns have confidence Watson can put together a season that might resemble what he did during a trio of Pro Bowl campaigns in Houston. The key is his availability.

“I think our biggest focus with Deshaun is just making sure that he’s available,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on July 29. “I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Progressing Well’

Watson has thrown in eight of nine training camp practices. According to beat reporters on site, his play has been somewhat inconsistent, but Dorsey and others have been encouraged by what they’ve seen from Watson.

“I think Deshaun is progressing well for us,” Dorsey said. “I think he’s doing a really good job managing his body, managing his shoulder, having great open communication with us to make sure it feels like it’s in the right space for him so he can go out and play confidently. (As far as) physically out there throwing it, I think you’ve seen him get some balls vertically downfield throughout camp, which is very encouraging to see and a great positive for us.

“You see him making all the throws necessary that we need to make within the system. The more he practices and the more he sees those live reps in practice, the more comfortable he’s going to get.”

If Watson sits in the preseason, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley will split the reps.