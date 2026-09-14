Deshaun Watson’s Wife Sends Emotional Message to Browns QB

Deshaun Watson received an emotional birthday message from his wife a day after his return to the Cleveland Browns ended in a lopsided loss.

Jilly Anais Watson celebrated the Browns QB’s 31st birthday on Monday with a tribute to their years together and a prayer for better days ahead. The message arrived as Watson faced renewed scrutiny following Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Happy 31st birthday to my husband! Eight birthdays with you. Eight years of watching you grow, evolve, overcome & become. I love you so deep baby!” she wrote. “My prayer for 31 is that God pours back into you every ounce of love, goodness, grace & light you’ve poured into this imperfect world. May He restore what was lost, exceed every dream, and let every prayer, sacrifice & season of waiting finally make sense. May this next one be so beautiful we look back and say, ‘Now we understand why God made us wait.’”

Watson and Anais began dating in 2019, when he was still playing for the Houston Texans. They married in Miami in 2025 after announcing their engagement that March.

After nearly two years away from game action because of Achilles injuries, Watson’s first opportunity to steady Cleveland’s offense instead brought more questions about how long he should keep the job.

Browns Sticking With Deshaun Watson Against Buccaneers

Watson at least avoided receiving a benching notice on his birthday. Browns coach Todd Monken said Monday that he expects Watson to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. After declining to settle the quarterback question immediately following Sunday’s loss, Monken found enough encouragement in the film to give Watson another opportunity.

Watson finished the opener with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, completing 16 of 22 attempts. He was sacked five times, and Cleveland trailed 24-0 at halftime. His lone touchdown came on a 46-yard throw to rookie Denzel Boston with the game already out of reach.

Monken said “there were some really good things on film, some things that you can build on,” while acknowledging the offense’s problems getting organized and executing plays.

The coach pointed to Watson’s willingness to throw decisively when he understood the scheme, coverage and had time. It buys Watson another start but does little to ease the pressure to make the next one count.

Deshaun Watson Has More Than Browns Starting Job at Stake

Watson is playing for more than another week atop the depth chart. He is in the final season of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed after arriving in Cleveland in 2022. His deal expires after the 2026 season, leaving him with a narrowing opportunity to rebuild his value.

A benching could effectively end his time as Cleveland’s starter and leave his NFL future in serious doubt. Another team would need a football reason to take on a quarterback whose arrival would bring intense scrutiny and potential backlash. If Watson cannot show he can still produce, that case becomes increasingly difficult to make.

Shedeur Sanders gives the Browns an immediate alternative. The second-year quarterback remains Watson’s backup after losing the competition for the starting job. Another poor performance in Tampa would make a switch to Sanders a logical next step, particularly if Cleveland returns home 0-2 with an offense still struggling to function. Monken has not committed to that scenario, but his reasons for sticking with Watson will become harder to defend without visible improvement.