Dez Bryant Sends Message to Cowboys’ Jerry Jones to Sign All-Pro Browns Star

Former Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb is still on the free agency market, a situation that might not surprise many. The Dallas Cowboys could use another running back of his status when he’s healthy, but there are still questions on whether he can stay on the field after multiple season-ending injuries. With multiple knee injuries, a foot injury to end last year, and more, trusting Chubb at this stage of his career would be unfair for any team.

Despite that reality, some have suggested that the Cowboys should sign him. That includes former Cowboys legend Dez Bryant, who played eight seasons with Dallas. He added that if the Cowboys could get Chubb and combine him with some of the others in the Dallas offense, the team might be among the most dangerous in the NFL.

“If the Cowboys get (Chubb) and combine him with (Jaydon) Blue..the Cowboys offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL,” Bryant wrote on X. “I really can’t find a con if that happens. Think about it.. Blue gets to learn from a dynamic back who plays the game the right way. That’s how you mold a young..promising running back.”

Would Nick Chubb Make Sense With Cowboys?

Bryant brings up some fair points, but he’s forgetting a significant problem, and that’s the injuries.

If Chubb can stay on the field somehow, which he last did in 2022, appearing in 17 games and posting 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, the Dallas Cowboys could be getting a potential steal.

There’s also the argument that he’ll likely be cheap, so why not try it?

If the Cowboys want to find a cheaper option who can play running back for them, perhaps just bringing him to training camp, why not try it with the former second-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection?

Chubb has some tough decisions to make this offseason, and those are all decisions he’ll eventually have to make himself. However, not being with a team at this stage of the offseason, it doesn’t exactly look too promising for the Georgia native.

Nick Chubb Not In Browns’ Long-Term Plans

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns don’t have any plans to re-sign him as of now. That could be a telling sign to the Dallas Cowboys, as Chubb wasn’t only an excellent player for them throughout his career, but was also a fan favorite.

“The Browns have no plans to re-sign Chubb anytime soon,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported recently. “The door is open a crack if there’s an injury or if they decide to carry a fourth running back — which they really don’t want to do. Hopefully someone will offer him the opportunity he deserves, even if it takes an injury to a starter or backup.”

Jerry Jones has made some interesting decisions in past years, and giving somebody like Chubb an opportunity to play would add to that.

It wouldn’t be the right or wrong decision until they make the move, but there could also be some regret if he goes to another team and finds success.

Even if he rushes for a few hundred yards and stays healthy, he could be valuable to teams around the league.