Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Big Offseason Move

Dillon Gabriel still has work to do when the Cleveland Browns reconvene for training camp. Away from football, though, the quarterback and fiancée Zo Caswell have already checked off a major step.

Gabriel and Caswell showed off their marriage license on social media, with the post reading, “Marriage License Secured.”

The update comes as the couple moves closer to their expected summer wedding. Caswell previously said the timing made sense because of how busy they had been.

Gabriel and Caswell’s story stretches back well before the NFL. Both are from Hawaii and met when they were younger.

The two eventually got together in high school and stayed together through Gabriel’s college stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. Gabriel proposed in September 2024, shortly after beginning his final college season with the Ducks.

Zo Caswell Became Part of Browns QB Conversation

Caswell is not a stranger to Browns fans. She became a familiar name last season as Cleveland’s quarterback situation turned into a polarizing storyline. Gabriel, a 2025 third-round pick, started six games as a rookie before a concussion opened the door for Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel heard boos at points during the season, and the calls for Sanders only grew louder as Cleveland’s offense struggled. Caswell stepped into the conversation on social media more than once.

After one Browns loss with Sanders starting, Caswell posted a TikTok caption that read, “Browns lost what’s new.” The comment drew backlash from fans who viewed it as a shot at the team or frustration over Gabriel no longer being the starter. Caswell later pushed back on the reaction.

“For everyone complaining about the caption, I obviously am cheering for the Browns…it’s clearly a joke. If we don’t laugh, we cry,” she wrote.

That was not the only post that drew attention. Caswell also wrote in a comment that “everyone in the building wants him to play,” referring to Gabriel. She fired back at one critic, saying they had never played in the NFL or been a coach.

Gabriel largely stayed away from fueling that drama publicly. His message has been more measured, especially as he enters another offseason where his future is anything but settled.

Dillon Gabriel Facing Uncertain Future With Browns

The Browns still have Deshaun Watson and Sanders at the center of their quarterback competition. Cleveland also added rookie Taylen Green, giving the team four quarterbacks and making Gabriel’s roster path far less certain.

Gabriel finished last season 1-5 as a starter, throwing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59.5% of his passes. He protected the ball better than most young quarterbacks, but the offense did not produce enough with him under center.

Asked in April about his mindset heading into the year, Gabriel kept his answer simple.

“Yeah, just running my own race and developing each day and getting better,” Gabriel said. “That’s all you can do. And that’s what I’m focused on.”

Gabriel was also asked about the difficult ending to his rookie season, when he went from starter to injured to no longer holding the job.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s ever easy, as a competitor, right?” Gabriel said. “But you just want to keep staying the course, trust in God’s plan and then ultimately you got to run your own race and focus on your goals.”

Gabriel could end up the odd man out. The Browns could attempt to trade him for a late-round pick, or try to stash him on the practice squad.