Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Bad News Before Preseason Finale

Dillon Gabriel’s final preseason appearance could determine whether he has a future with the Cleveland Browns. And the former third-round pick is facing an uphill battle.

Gabriel will start Thursday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, with rookie Taylen Green expected to handle a significant amount of work as well. Newly minted starter Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will sit after alternating starts in the first two games.

That leaves Gabriel and Green likely competing for one roster spot. ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi believes Green enters the finale with the advantage.

“I think Taylen Green’s roster spot is more secure than Gabriel’s is. Because of what he might mean in the future. Gabriel has not looked great this whole summer,” Grossi said. “This is his chance to show Monken he’s worth keeping. And Andrew Berry for that matter. Andrew Berry will make this call more than the head coach.

“Anything about making the roster is Andrew Berry. Choosing between quarterback one and two, that’s Monken. Berry will make the call on which quarterback doesn’t stay with this team.”

Taylen Green Has Upside for Browns

Gabriel and Green could not be more different. Green’s combination of size, arm strength and elite athleticism gives the Browns a developmental option with considerable upside. He arrived as a sixth-round pick in April.

Gabriel was drafted in the third round in 2025 under former head coach Kevin Stefanski. He’s been praised mostly for his football IQ and processing ability.

Monken acknowledged that the finale will carry significant weight for Gabriel and Green.

“I’m just excited to see them play, because again, they don’t get nearly as many reps in practice, so their opportunity to get out there and play will weigh heavily in where we look at the roster moving forward,” Monken said.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Looking to Maximize Opportunity

Gabriel has maintained that his focus is making the most of whatever work comes his way.

“Mastering what I can and the reps I do get, and then continuing to improve, that’s always been what it’s about,” Gabriel said early in training camp.

He earned additional second-team opportunities after a strong start to camp, with Monken praising his preparation and ability to carry lessons from the meeting room onto the field. However, that momentum has not translated to the preseason.

Gabriel completed 5 of 9 passes for 23 yards with an interception over Cleveland’s first two games. He was sacked twice during the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and barely had a chance to operate against the Buffalo Bills.

Gabriel entered late against Buffalo but the offense committed three false-start penalties during his only meaningful possession. Two came before he could attempt a pass, turning the series into a first-and-20. Another penalty later left Cleveland facing third-and-25. Monken did not hide his frustration following the 31-7 loss.

“Alignment, assignment and communication, Browns hurting Browns, really,” Monken said. “That was some [expletive] football. If I could have taken a knee, I probably would have. I mean, what the [expletive]?”

Gabriel’s rookie season produced mixed results. He went 1-5 over six starts while completing just over 59% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cleveland must trim its roster from 90 players to 53 by August 30.