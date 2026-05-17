Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Rough News on Future

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is shaping up to be bad news for Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns are set to head into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. That group includes Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and rookie Taylen Green.

The Browns took a shot on Green with a sixth-round pick, adding the dynamic dual-threat to the roster. There’s no sign that Green will have an immediate impact or factor into the starting conversation any time soon. However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com believes Green has a good shot of making the roster.

“I actually think Green has a good chance of making the 53-man roster, especially if he plays well in the preseason games and shows his potential,” Cabot said. “Monken has already said he’d love to use the 6-6 speedster in short-yardage, goal-line and four-minute situations if he demonstrates readiness.”

That’s a tough development for Gabriel, who increasingly looks like the odd man out in Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room. Sanders and Watson are currently battling for the starting job, with the eventual loser likely settling into the backup role. The Browns have yet to establish a clear pecking order, but Gabriel’s path to the 53-man roster appears increasingly narrow.

A trade remains a possible outcome, though it’s unlikely Cleveland would generate much of a market for him. The Browns have explored similar roster maneuvers in recent years with quarterbacks such as Tyler Huntley. Carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster seems improbable, but attempting to sneak Gabriel onto the practice squad would come with the risk of another team claiming him.

Dillon Gabriel Not Concerned About Future

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his roster spot, Gabriel is not dwelling on the noise. Speaking to reporters at a three-day veteran minicamp in April, Gabriel addressed his situation publicly for the first time since being benched at the end of his rookie season.

“I don’t think it’s ever easy. But you just wanna keep staying the course, trusting God’s plan. Ultimately, you gotta run your own race,” Gabriel said. “I am focused on what I can control and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level.”

Gabriel’s rookie campaign was a difficult one. Selected by Cleveland in the third round, he made six starts and went 1-5 while completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 918 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His season came to an abrupt end in Week 11 when he suffered a concussion in a 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Gabriel never reclaimed the starting job. Sanders played well enough in his absence that head coach Kevin Stefanski named him the starter and Gabriel did not see meaningful action the rest of the season.

Taylen Green Still Raw Prospect for Browns

Green has elite athletic ability, which makes him an intriguing prospect — especially considering Monken recently worked with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. But he’s far from a finished product, which Monken noted after seeing Green during rookie camp.

“You can see from when he was at Boise to then getting with Bobby Petrino and the guys at Arkansas, he’s come a long way. I mean, you can see that already, and there’s still a next jump that he can make,” Monken said. “It’s exciting to have him out here and let him just play through some things. Obviously, this is the time for him to get reps. Once we get into OTAs, in another week, that’s really going to diminish. I mean, you’re not going to see as much of him because of the numbers. But I’m excited, excited for him.”

In 53 games with Boise State and Arkansas, Green collected 9,662 passing yards, 59 passing touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He rushed for 2,405 yards and 35 more scores.