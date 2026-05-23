Browns Urged to Cut Losses With QB Dillon Gabriel

A bulk of the big offseason moves have already happened around the NFL. But there will continue to be roster tweaking around the league. In Cleveland, the Browns have decisions to make in the quarterback room involving Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

Who will start is the biggest decision the Browns face at quarterback? Which quarterback likely won’t make the roster, though, is another.

On Saturday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put it in rather simple terms. For an article naming the “one move every NFL team still needs to make” this offseason, Knox picked parting with Gabriel for the Browns.

“The Cleveland Browns are holding a quarterback competition that is essentially a two-man race between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders—and Watson is the early leader, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson,” wrote Knox.

“However, Cleveland needs to develop its entire quarterback room, especially given the team’s recent injury history at the position. With rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green in the equation, and only so many reps to go around in training camp, the Browns should look to trade Dillon Gabriel before camp.

“Gabriel was a third-round pick in 2025 and has the intangibles to be a decent long-term backup. However, he doesn’t have the physical tools to be a starter and isn’t a great fit for Todd Monken’s offense.”

The Browns selected Gabriel at No. 94 overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He went 1-5 as a starter during his rookie campaign. Appearing in 10 games, Gabriel posted a 59.5% completion percentage with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also averaged 5.1 yards per pass.

Will Browns Pursue Dillon Gabriel Trade?

Gabriel’s touchdown-to-interception ratio was solid for a rookie quarterback. In eight games playing for the same offense, Sanders had seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

But Gabriel didn’t lead the Browns offense to very many yards, particularly through the air. He averaged just 153 passing yards in six starts.

During his lone win, Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for only 116 yards.

Moving on from a third-round quarterback doesn’t usually happen after only one season. But the Browns have made a coaching change, and Knox doesn’t see Gabriel as a fit under Todd Monken.

Cleveland may have tipped its hand with Gabriel by selecting Green in the sixth round this spring. Unless the Browns elect to keep four quarterbacks, which they didn’t last year, Gabriel or Green will likely be the one not to make the roster.

What Could Gabriel Give Browns in an NFL Trade?

Unfortunately for the Browns, if they pursued a trade for Gabriel, the return might be minimal.

One comparable prior trade might be Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. The Commanders traded Howell in a draft pick exchange. Washington gained a round with two different selections in the deal.

The Commanders dealt Howell, who was a fifth-round pick, after two years.

In August 2024, the Tennessee Titans traded former third-round quarterback Malik Willis following two disappointing campaigns. The Titans received a seventh-round choice.

It’s not clear if Gabriel could have more or less value given he’s only been in the league one season.

Any trade compensation, though, might be better than nothing. The Browns probably won’t keep four quarterbacks, so they are very likely set to release Gabriel or Green if they aren’t traded.

Getting a very late pick or better draft value in a pick exchange would be better than flat-out releasing Gabriel.