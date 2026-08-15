Dillon Gabriel Has Nightmare Debut as Browns Blown Out

Dillon Gabriel needed a strong preseason to force his way back into the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback plans. He wasn’t able to deliver that in his limited first action.

Gabriel entered against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter after Deshaun Watson played the first half and Shedeur Sanders handled the third quarter.

The second-year quarterback completed a pair of short passes and scrambled for a first down on his opening series. However, the drive quickly unraveled.

Gabriel was sacked for a 9-yard loss before facing third-and-13 from Cleveland’s 32-yard line. He sailed a deep throw intended for Kaden Wilson into a crowd of defenders, allowing Beanie Bishop Jr. to come away with his second interception of the game.

Gabriel produced little to improve his uncertain standing in Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room or quiet the criticism about his ability to produce chunk plays.

It didn’t get better for Gabriel, who completed a check-down throw and was sacked again on his second possession. Gabriel finished 5-of-8 for 22 yards, averaging a meager 2.8 yards per attempt.

After going down early, the Bears scored 34 unanswered points in the preseason matchup, winning 34-10.

Dillon Gabriel Facing Pressure for Browns Roster Spot

Gabriel is not receiving the same consideration as Watson and Sanders in the Browns’ starting competition. Head coach Todd Monken has divided the meaningful first-team work between those two quarterbacks, while Gabriel has operated exclusively with the reserves.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 draft and gave him six starts as a rookie. He went 1-5 while completing 59.2% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gabriel initially replaced Joe Flacco as Cleveland’s starter but lost his opportunity after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders took over and started the final seven games.

Cleveland added another developmental option by selecting Taylen Green in the sixth round. Carrying four quarterbacks on the active roster would force the Browns to sacrifice depth elsewhere, while attempting to move one to the practice squad would expose that player to the waiver process.

All 3 Browns Quarterbacks Commit Turnovers

Gabriel was not alone in giving the ball away against the Bears. Watson completed 11-of-15 passes for 126 yards but lost a fumble in his extended action. Sanders also threw an interception to Bishop on an overthrow intended for Malachi Corley.

Sanders completed 6-of-11 passes for 79 yards. He produced the Browns’ longest downfield completion of the game with a 35-yard strike to Luke Floriea but failed to generate points on either of his possessions.

Watson and Sanders will remain the focus of Cleveland’s starting competition, but neither created meaningful separation against Chicago. It mostly confirmed the inconsistency observed during training camp.

Sanders is expected to receive the next major opportunity when the Browns face the Buffalo Bills. He will start and play a half as Monken attempts to give him the same evaluation Watson received against the Bears. Gabriel will likely be left with another limited window against Buffalo.