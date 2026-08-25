Browns QB Named Prominent Cut Candidate After Watson Wins Job

Dillon Gabriel’s time with the Cleveland Browns could be nearing its end as roster cuts loom and the quarterback depth chart takes shape.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Gabriel among the most notable players who could be released before the NFL’s final cutdown deadline.

Gabriel entered training camp behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the competition for the starting job. The Browns officially named Watson QB1 on Monday, leaving Gabriel fighting for a place in a crowded four-man quarterback room.

“Gabriel was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2025, but for better or worse he has clearly fallen behind Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson on the depth chart,” Davenport said. “With rookie Taylen Green also on the roster, it’s a numbers game—one Gabriel is losing.”

Davenport added that it is “increasingly apparent” Gabriel’s next opportunity will come elsewhere. The Browns have not indicated that Gabriel will be released. However, Cleveland must trim its roster to 53 players soon, and carrying four quarterbacks would require sacrificing depth at another position.

Dillon Gabriel Has Fallen Out of Favor With Browns

Gabriel’s roster outlook appeared far different a year ago. The Browns selected him in the third round and eventually named him the starter during his rookie season. Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

A concussion opened the door for Sanders to take over, and Gabriel has not found a way back into the starting conversation since.

The Browns focused their offseason competition exclusively on Watson and Sanders. Gabriel received limited opportunities in training camp and completed 4 of 7 passes for 23 yards with an interception in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

He played only briefly against the Buffalo Bills, failing to complete his lone pass attempt. Cleveland also committed three false-start penalties while Gabriel was directing the offense, drawing a harsh response from head coach Todd Monken.

“That was some [expletive] football. I don’t care who goes out there. If I could have taken a knee, I probably would have. I mean, what the [expletive],” Monken said. “We work on cadence and operation, and we’re going to continue to do it, because you can’t be leading the offense when you’re not leading the cadence.”

Browns Face Crowded Quarterback Decision

Watson will start the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Sanders is positioned as the team’s primary backup. Monken said the decision was based on the full body of work throughout the offseason, training camp, preseason games and a joint practice against Buffalo.

“It’s really about being on the road, operation, silent cadence,” Monken said. “Opening the season, it just felt like that was the right way to go. And that wasn’t the only criteria, it was just a piece of it.”

That leaves Gabriel and Green competing for whatever space remains. Green, a sixth-round pick in April, has intriguing developmental upside because of his size, arm strength and athleticism.

Watson and Sanders won’t play in the preseason finale against the Patriots on Thursday. Gabriel should receive an extended opportunity and Green will see his first preseason action. A strong performance could help Gabriel secure a roster spot or create interest from another team.

Releasing a quarterback only one year after using a third-round pick on him would be an abrupt move. But the Browns are limited in their paths forward with Gabriel.