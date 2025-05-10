Browns QB Dillon Gabriel’s Statement on Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads

Dillon Gabriel responded honestly to a question about fellow Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, giving some insight into the team’s quarterback battle.

Gabriel and Sanders are two of the four quarterbacks currently competing for the starting job with the Browns. Gabriel was selected in the third round of the NFL draft, while Sanders — once projected as an early first-round selection — slid all the way to the fifth round, where Cleveland scooped him up. The Browns already had veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster, setting the stage for an open competition during training camp.

The selection of Sanders put Gabriel in a tough spot. But he’s not looking to create any unnecessary drama, shutting down a question about the situation being “awkward.”

“The more questions I get asked like that, the more it divides the team. We’re have a room full of guys — Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is,” Gabriel said. “But also a team you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment where, every single day, where everybody can be at their best? And that’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. It’s healthy for us where we all go do our thing and everyone wins.”

Sanders was also complimentary of his Gabriel.

“Cool and normal. He’s a real cool guy overall,” Sanders said. “He’s always in a good mood. But overall I can tell he’s a pretty good person.”

Dillon Gabriel Embracing Browns QB Competition

Gabriel arrives in Cleveland with an impressive collegiate resume, having thrown for nearly 19,000 yards and 155 touchdowns over six seasons split between UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. He’s the all-time leading touchdown scorer in FBS history, with 179 total touchdowns, including passing and rushing.

The 24-year-old quarterback is embracing the quarterback competition in Cleveland, focusing only on what he can control.

“It’s not new to me,” Gabriel said. “I’ve done it every stop and I’ve done it at every level. So thank goodness for that and great preparation in that, but also know that my competition is yesterday, how can I be better than I was yesterday? So that’s what I’m focused on and continue to create an environment that you want to be a part of and that’s all you can do.

“I’m trying to beat yesterday, myself yesterday just any chance I can be one percent better than that. That’s how I look at it. And naturally you play the quarterback position, only one guy can play. So there’s naturally going to have competition at all levels and that’s why we’re in this game. We love it and if you’re a competitor you love it and you run towards it. So that’s what I do.”

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Responds to Critics

Many dubbed the Browns’ selection of Gabriel in the third round a reach. While his resume is loaded, he’s only 5-foot-11, shorter than the typical NFL quarterback.

“I have nothing to say to the critics,” Gabriel said. “For me, everyone has an opinion and is right to have their own opinion and can speak in how they feel. But for me, like I said, I’m simple. I’m focused. I got goals I want to accomplish.”

Gabriel and Sanders are taking their first steps as Browns during rookie minicamp, which runs through the weekend before they join the veterans next week.