Browns Get Dillon Gabriel Trade Update After 3-TD Breakout

Dillon Gabriel used his final preseason opportunity to make the Cleveland Browns’ looming quarterback decision considerably more difficult — and potentially open up other opportunities.

Gabriel played the entire first half of Thursday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots and delivered in the spotlight. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a near-perfect 157.6 passer rating.

Gabriel connected with Luke Floriea for a pair of touchdowns before finding running back Ahmani Marshall for his third score. The Browns led 27-13 when Gabriel’s night ended.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported there is a “very real chance” the Browns keep three quarterbacks, with Gabriel potentially serving as the third option behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. If Cleveland chooses to move Gabriel, Fowler believes the former third-round pick would likely attract interest elsewhere through a trade or waiver claim.

Very real chance Browns keep three QBs. Gabriel could serve as the three or would likely have interest elsewhere if traded or released. https://t.co/uMXyEfXzVW — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2026

A team searching for affordable quarterback depth could view Gabriel as an intriguing option with regular-season starting experience.

Dillon Gabriel Was Forgotten Man in Browns QB Competition

Gabriel quickly became the forgotten man in Cleveland’s quarterback battle. Head coach Todd Monken focused primarily on Watson and Sanders during the first two preseason games. Watson ultimately won the starting job, with Monken acknowledging that Sanders made the decision close.

Gabriel received only a brief appearance against the Chicago Bears, completing 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards with an interception. He was even less involved against the Buffalo Bills, entering late and throwing only one incomplete pass.

Monken acknowledged that Gabriel had not received a fair opportunity to show what he could do. That led him to sit Watson and Sanders against New England and give Gabriel an extended look.

“We’re not playing [Sanders] because we’d like to see Dillon more,” Monken said. “It worked out last game where it wasn’t fair to [Gabriel]. In order to see more of him and Taylen (Green), there’s just not enough reps.”

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 draft after a decorated college career that ended at Oregon. He started six games as a rookie, going 1-5 while completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

While his future remains unclear, Gabriel’s performance against New England served as a reminder that he may still have developmental upside.

Taylen Green Complicates Browns Quarterback Decision

Gabriel is not the only quarterback making Cleveland’s decision difficult. Taylen Green received the second half against New England and represents a different kind of developmental option. The Browns selected Green with the No. 182 overall pick, betting on his rare combination of size, speed and arm strength.

Green measured 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds before running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. His upside — even in certain packages that capitalize on his athleticism — makes him a difficult player to expose to waivers, even if he is not ready to contribute immediately.

Most roster projections have considered it unlikely that Cleveland would carry Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and Green on the initial 53-man roster. However, ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi projected the Browns to keep all four quarterbacks, arguing that Cleveland’s uncertainty at the position and Watson’s injury history could justify the unusual roster construction.