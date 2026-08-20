Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Handed Troubling Prediction Ahead of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns could already be moving on from Dillon Gabriel after just one season.

Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft to much surprise. He ended up starting a handful of games for the team. However, he lost his job to Shedeur Sanders, and now it looks like his future with the team is in doubt.

Deshaun Watson and Sanders are battling for the starting job, while Taylen Green is likely to be the developmental third-string quarterback. With that, NFL analysts Alex Chippin and Caio Miari named Gabriel a cut candidate.

“Gabriel doesn’t appear to be a part of new head coach Todd Monken’s plans, leaving his future uncertain as Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle for the Browns’ top spot at quarterback. The left-handed signal-caller completed only 58.9% of his passes with six touchdowns and two interceptions over six starts in 2025,” the article read.

Although cutting Gabriel would be a surprise, as Cleveland could trade him for a late-round pick. But, it does seem likely that his time with the Browns is already over.

Gabriel wasn’t a great fit from the get-go, and with Watson and Sanders battling for the starting job, Cleveland could deal him elsewhere.

Gabriel went 110-of-185 for 937 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season with the Browns.

Browns HC Makes Statement on QB Battle

Cleveland is in the midst of an interesting quarterback battle, and head coach Todd Monken is hoping to have a decision soon.

Sanders will start the second preseason game on Saturday against the Bills, after Watson started the first. So, Monken said he’s hopeful to know who the team’s starting quarterback is by Monday.

“Would I like to have a decision today? Of course,” Monken said. “Would I like a decision by next Monday? Of course. I’d love to have that decision. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot of football this week, we’ve already had a lot of football. We’ve got four days of practice and a game that all adds into any decision with the roster and who the starters are. Some are further along than others.”

Yet, for now, the Browns quarterback competition is wide open. And there is no timeframe for the decision to be made.

Gabriel Has Played Well in Camp

Although the Browns QB competition is likely between Watson and Sanders, Gabriel has impressed.

In early August, Monken praised Gabriel and said he deserved to get more snaps as he has played well.

“Everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps, so it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done,” Monken said in early August. “So, we see as we move forward if that moves forward, if that continues, we’ll continue to up his reps. He’s earned that.”

Yet, Gabriel clearly isn’t in the quarterback battle, and his time with the Browns could be coming to an end. Cleveland will play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at home in its second preseason game.