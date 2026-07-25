Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Unexpected Update on Roster Fate

Dillon Gabriel has largely become the forgotten man in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but there’s a chance the former third-round pick at least sticks around.

Most of the attention entering training camp has centered on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who received all of the first-team reps during the spring. However, Gabriel remains in the mix, and not everyone believes his departure is inevitable.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic pushed back against the assumption that the Browns will trade or release Gabriel before the regular season.

“The assumption is that Dillon Gabriel is not going to be here,” Lloyd said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “I’m not positive he won’t be here. I still think there’s a chance he’s here.”

Gabriel may face long odds to win the Week 1 starting job, but the Browns still have reasons to keep him. Cleveland selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and he gained valuable experience during an uneven rookie campaign.

Gabriel started six games, completing 59.2% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He went 1-5 before a concussion opened the door for Sanders to take over.

Browns Could Move Taylen Green to Practice Squad

The Browns are very unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, meaning someone will probably have to go before the season begins. The more logical move would be placing sixth-round rookie Taylen Green on the practice squad.

The 6-foot-6 quarterback offers intriguing developmental upside because of his rare combination of size and mobility, but he remains a long-term project. If the Browns waive him with the intention of placing him on the practice squad, another team could claim him and add him to its active roster.

“They might be able to slide him onto the practice squad. He’s a little bit different because he’s more of an athlete,” Lloyd said. “I think the move is probably Taylen Green to the practice squad.”

Lloyd’s co-host, Jay Crawford, agreed that Gabriel’s draft status could work in his favor when the Browns make their final decision.

“It was two different drafts and everything else, but he was a higher draft selection,” Crawford said. “I think GMs tend to look at that and say they have more investment.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Expected to Hold Roster Spot

Watson is the closest thing to a lock among Cleveland’s four quarterbacks, although his roster security is tied as much to his contract as his standing in the competition.

Watson is entering the final season of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed after being traded to Cleveland in 2022. He can become a free agent after the season.

When discussing the Browns’ quarterback situation, ESPN insider Adam Schefter singled out Watson as the passer who will remain in Cleveland.

“Four quarterbacks on the roster. And there will not be four quarterbacks when the season starts,” Schefter said. “Right now they have Deshaun Watson — who is going to be there — Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie quarterback Taylen Green.”

The quarterbacks and rookies have already reported for camp. They’ll be joined by the veterans on July 28.