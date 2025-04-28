Browns Bring Former Pro Bowl WR to Town for Free Agent Visit

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off an eventful 2025 NFL draft, and while they have added several big names to their squad, it sounds like they may not be done making moves just yet. That’s because on Monday, it was reported that the team is bringing former Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to town for a free agent visit.

The 2024 campaign was a rough one for Johnson. After initially enjoying a strong start to the year with the Carolina Panthers, Johnson forced his way out of town, with the Baltimore Ravens pulling off a trade for him. Things went south quickly for Johnson with the Ravens too, though, and he was released less than two months after this trade. The Houston Texans picked up Johnson on waivers, but he lasted less than a month with them before he got cut again.

Diontae Johnson Could Latch on With Browns for 2025 Campaign

After making virtually no impact with the Ravens and Texans, while also creating off-field issues for the team to deal with, Johnson’s stock is at an all-time low. Prior to the 2024 season, Johnson had enjoyed five strong seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a spot on the All-Pro Second Team as a punt returner during his rookie season in 2019, while also getting selected to his lone Pro Bowl in 2021, when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Browns could certainly use an influx of playmaking talent on offense. Jerry Jeudy enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, and David Njoku remains a red zone threat at tight end, but beyond them, there’s not much for whoever finds themselves under center to work with. As a result, Cleveland could end up taking a shot on Johnson, who visited with the team on Monday after his tumultuous 2024 campaign.

“Former Panthers WR Diontae Johnson visited the Browns today,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported in a post on X.

Diontae Johnson Looking to Bounce Back After Rough Season in 2024

When all was said and done, Johnson caught just 33 passes for 375 yards and three scores last season over 12 games played. Considering his success with the Steelers, the season was a massive disappointment for Johnson strictly from a production standpoint. When you add in the fact that he forced his way off of three teams, two of which were playoff squads, it makes things look even worse.

The Browns could provide Johnson with a platform to get his career back on track. With five quarterbacks on their roster currently, Cleveland needs guys for these passers to throw the ball to, and at his best, Johnson is fantastic at getting open on underneath routes and moving the chains on offense. There’s no guarantee he’d pan out, but considering what the team is currently working with, it may not hurt to take a flier on him.

For now, there’s no indication that a deal is close to being completed, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire. The Browns interest in Johnson will be worth monitoring over the upcoming days, as he could ultimately find a new home in the AFC North if things go well.