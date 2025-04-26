Browns Send Direct Message on Nick Chubb After Draft

The Cleveland Browns added two running backs in the NFL Draft and addressed how it could impact a potential reunion with fan favorite Nick Chubb.

The Browns bulked up their backfield by adding Quinshon Judkins with a second-round pick. Cleveland revisited the running back position by adding Dylan Sampson — the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year — in the fourth round.

Judkins and Sampson join veterans Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the Browns’ backfield, which is much more crowded than it was ahead of the draft. It leaves little room for Chubb, who remains a free agent.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t say the rookie additions slammed the door on bringing Chubb back, but the conversation has changed.

“Not necessarily,” Berry said of the moves being an indicator of Nick Chubb’s future in Cleveland. “But the complexion of our running backs room has changed.”

Nick Chubb, Browns Had Recent Dialogue on Reunion

Chubb is a franchise icon, and fans have been vocal this offseason about wanting the Browns to bring him back. The sides had recently spoken about a return, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“This does not necessarily mean Nick Chubb’s tenure in Cleveland is over,” Rapoport said after Judkins was selected. “The two sides have had recent dialogue and the door is open.”

When healthy, Chubb has been one of the NFL’s most reliable and productive running backs. In his last full season, the four-time Pro Bowler carried a heavy load, rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 attempts while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

However, injuries have taken a toll on his once-elite form. Chubb has landed on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons, managing just 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries last year, with a career-low average of 3.3 yards per attempt.

New Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Respects Nick Chubb

If Chubb does return, it sounds like he’d be a good mentor for Judkins, who sees some similarities in their styles.

“Definitely, you watch guys like Nick. He’s had success in college and in his career as far as what he’s done in the NFL as well,” Judkins said. “He’s an older guy in the league, and I feel like that’s a guy that you can always learn more from. And, you know, he has a lot of tools in his bag and things that he can teach to young guys like me.”

Judkins was a big producer during his college career, first at Ole Miss and then Ohio State. He rushed for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns over three college seasons.

“I think I fit great in this offense. You know who I am as a player. The physicality, the vision, the elusiveness, the ability to be used outside the tackles and be in the slot and also be in one-on-one situation with linebackers,” Judkins said. “And that’s why I feel like that’s who I am as a player. And that’s why I feel like I fit so great in this offense.”

The Browns also added a pair of quarterbacks, selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.