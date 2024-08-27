Browns Send Message on RB D’Onta Foreman After Surprise Cut

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of veteran running back D’Onta Foreman as part of their effort to reduce their roster to 53 players.

The cut is surprising simply because the Browns have just two running backs on their active roster: Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr., who is returning from injury.

Many speculate that the Browns intend to bring Foreman back after they navigate what they’re doing at other positions.

“As things stand right now, the Browns have just two running backs on the 53-man roster,” Field Yates of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, August 27. “One note: if the team intends to bring back D’Onta Foreman, it could re-sign him without him going to waivers. Could be a case of roster juggling as the team works through other position crunches.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski hinted that the roster is not in its final form while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

“It’s the first 53. It’s not the final 53. So, I’m sure there’s moves to be made down the line here,” Stefanski said in response to a question about Foreman specifically. “Sometimes it does come down to a numbers game.”

The Browns are still missing running backs Nick Chubb, who was placed on the reserve/PUP list, and Nyheim Hines, who is on the reserve/non-football injury list.

D’Onta Foreman Was Browns’ Short-Yardage Back

Foreman was expected to play the short-yardage role for the Browns, similar to what Kareem Hunt had done in the past. The Browns got a small look at Foreman during preseason action. He totaled 11 carries for 21 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

“I mean right now, they have me doing a little bit of everything,” Foreman said after his first preseason action on August 17. “Everybody mixes in and does a little bit of everything. Whatever my role is, I feel like I’ll be effective in my role and do everything I can to help the team for sure.”

Foreman was injured in the Browns preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, exiting with a rib injury. It didn’t appear to be serious or something that would hamper him long-term.

Foreman has bounced around the last three seasons with three teams but has been productive. In 2023, he started eight games with the Chicago Bears. Foreman recorded 425 yards on 109 carries, finding the end zone four times.

Browns Keep All Their Quarterbacks

The most notable position where the Browns could make a move is quarterback. Cleveland decided to keep all three of its passers: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley.

Prior to the cuts, rumors started to circulate that the Browns were taking trade calls on Winston and Huntley. Nothing manifested before the 4 pm ET deadline so the Browns decided to keep all their quarterbacks — for now.

When asked if the Browns will still have four quarterbacks on the active roster when Week 1 rolls around, Stefanski responded: “We’ll see.”

Watson didn’t see the field in the Browns’ three preseason games but will be ready to go for Week 1. The Browns open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.