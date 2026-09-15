Browns Expected to Add Playmaker After Injury News

Not only did the Cleveland Browns get drubbed in their season opener against the Jaguars on Sunday, but the team also suffered what could be a tough blow to a promising young player. That’s because second-year running back Dylan Sampson suffered a knee injury in the loss, and while the team has not released definitive information on his injury, he was seen walking on crutches, a good indication we won’t see Sampson back on the field in Week 2, or probably not for a a few weeks after that, too, at minimum.

Sampson had one of the few bright spots on Sunday, returning the opening kickoff 37 yards to set up a Browns drive that got to the Jaguars’ 28-yard line before Deshaun Watson sucked the life out of the offense with an interception.

Browns Dylan Sampson Will Be Out ‘Significant Time’

With Sampson out, the Browns will need to address the hole in the running back room and decide whether they’ve got enough in the return game with Raheim Sanders and Malachi Corley. They will need to make a move at running back, with former Broncos back Jaleel McLaughlin the only option currently on the Browns payroll–he is on the practice squad.

As Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN wrote late on Monday: “Raheim Sanders stepped up as RB2 and a kick returner when Sampson when out. But the Browns will need to add a back to the active roster to complement him and Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland has one running back on the practice squad: Jaleel McLaughlin.”

That was on top of this news from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: “Browns RB Dylan Sampson is expected to miss significant time due to the knee injury suffered Sunday in Jacksonville, per sources. Sampson was spotted on crutches after the game.”

Raheim Sanders stepped up as RB2 and a kick returner when Sampson when out. But the Browns will need to add a back to the active roster to complement him and Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland has one running back on the practice squad: Jaleel McLaughlin. https://t.co/rZAEERmUX5— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 15, 2026

Browns Lacking RB Options

Sampson was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2025, and had solidified himself as a pass-catching backup behind Quinshon Judkins. He went for 175 yards on 65 carries last season and caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He did not get a rush or a catch on Sunday before he was injured, and, behind him, Sanders got only one carry for one yard, adding three catches for 25 yards. Judkins rushed 12 times for 33 yards against a defense that played up in the box because it had no fear of Watson’s arm.

McLaughlin, out of Youngstown State, appeared in 41 games for the Broncos over the past three years, and has nine starts. He has carried 226 times in his NFL career, for 1,093 yards.

Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders Notable on Special Teams

Browns coach Todd Monken, meeting with reporters on Monday, did not give a clear indication on when Sampson might be back on the field.

“We’re still evaluating Dylan, and we’ll have more information on Wednesday,” Monken said.

Monken did highlight the special teams plays by both Sanders and Sampson.

He said: “The opening kickoff return that we had, that got us to the 40 and got us, we had a couple first downs, and heck, we’re in field goal range and we’re going to take the lead. And then obviously Rocket (Raheim Sanders) had the second kickoff return that gave us our first points. … So obviously, you want to keep going down the road of the explosive part of it, and our guys blocking their rear ends off, but obviously the penalties.”