Browns Make Final Decision on Starter Amid Injury Concerns

Ideally, the Cleveland Browns would not go into what is a surprisingly interesting home game on Thursday night against the Steelers and their fearsome defensive front with an offense line that–amid the challenges of still building up cohesion–is dealing with injuries, but there are still questions about center Elgton Jenkins and where he stands in relation to concussion protocol. Jenkins was found to have suffered a concussion after the Week 3 win against the Panthers.

Jenkins is the starting center, and originally, the backup was listed as Parker Brailsford, the rookie fifth-round pick. But coach Todd Monken is apparently flip-flopping him with veteran Luke Wypler.

Browns Will Go With Luke Wypler

Speaking to Browns media on Tuesday, Monken was asked about the plan if Jenkins is not able to go. Jenkins can be tested again on Thursday, and there are cases in which concussion symptoms disappear after a few days. That’s a longshot, though. It’s likely that Jenkins will be out.

Said Monken: “Well, if he can’t get back, then we’ll go with Wyp (Luke Wypler). He played at the end of the year last year, has done a great job of working himself back after the injury he had last year and missing really the offseason. And if Elgton can’t go, then I’ll look forward to seeing Wyp play.”

He was asked who would be the backup to Wypler. The coach said: “We anticipate Parker (Brailsford) would be our backup.”

Elgton Jenkins Key to the O-Line

The Browns surely would miss Jenkins, and the decision to pass over Brailsford is understandable. With Spencer Fano at left tackle and Austin Barber at right guard, the Browns already have two rookie–two very good rookies–in the starting lineup. Wypler has played 25 games in three years, including six starts.

Jenkins would be missed. He was a key piece in the rebuilding of the Browns offensive line this NFL offseason, a veteran former Pro Bowl guard (and brother of the Browns’ Teven Jenkins) from the Packers who has moved in to center and was signed to a two-year, $24 million contract in march. He has been a stabilizing force on a line that is entirely new–none of the five starters in Week 3 were with the Browns in 2025.