Browns Face ‘Big Blow’ as $24 Million Starter Could Miss Week 4

The Cleveland Browns are riding a high after their come-from-behind win over the Panthers in the Week 3 home opener, a win that moved them to 2-1 and put them in a four-way tie in the AFC North. With the first division game looming–on Thursday against the Steelers–keeping that momentum rolling will be critical. But they may be doing it without a key piece–center Elgton Jenkins landed in concussion protocol after Week 3, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Wrote Cabot on Monday: “Browns starting center Elgton Jenkins landed in the concussion protocol after Sunday’s 21-18 victory over the Panthers, and might not be able to face the Steelers here on Thursday Night Football. … It would be a big blow for a Browns offensive line that’s still coming together, and a tough assignment for a backup against the Steelers’ stout defensive line, including veteran tackle Cam Heyward.”

Elgton Jenkins Tough to Replace for Browns

Jenkins was a key piece in the rebuilding of the Browns offensive line this NFL offseason, a veteran former Pro Bowl guard (and brother of the Browns’ Teven Jenkins) from the Packers who has moved in to center and was signed to a two-year, $24 million contract in march. He has been a stabilizing force on a line that is entirely new–none of the five starters in Week 3 were with the Browns in 2025.

Who will replace Jenkins if he can’t go on Thursday is a mystery. Rookie Parker Brailsford had a good camp and is probably the Browns’ center of the future. He’s also listed as the second-string center on the depth chart. But starting Brailsford, with Austin Barber at right guard and Spencer Fano at left tackle would give the Browns three rookies on the offensive line. That’s not ideal.

Veteran Luke Wypler is also on the depth chart, as the No. 3 option. If Jenkins is out and the Browns don’t want to overload with rookies, he’d get the nod.