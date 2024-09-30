Elijah Moore’s Dad Takes Shot at Deshaun Watson, Browns After Loss to Raiders

Frustration is mounting for the Cleveland Browns after dropping to 1-3, following a tough loss to a depleted Las Vegas Raiders squad.

The Browns came up short on their potential game-winning drive, with quarterback Deshaun Watson getting sacked on a fourth-down play.

Despite the loss and somewhat lackluster stat line, Watson had his best game of the season. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 176 yards and a score. He also had an interception, although it wasn’t his fault. Watson delivered a pass to Amari Cooper that hit him in his chest and bounced into the air, getting snagged by the Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig.

Watson did a good job distributing the targets, with Jerry Jeudy leading the way with nine. Cooper had eight and running back Jerome Ford was targeted seven times.

However, one player not in the mix was Elijah Moore. He saw just one target, which he flipped into a catch for 11 yards. His father, Sean Moore, was not happy about it after the game.

“1 target the entire game? Make it make sense 95% open all the time. SMH,” Sean Moore wrote on X.

Moore had 17 targets and 11 receptions for 70 yards heading into the Week 4 matchup.

Moore Clarifies Message After Blowback: ‘We Good’

After some blowback, the elder Moore clarified his comments after they started to gain traction.

“Yo, y’all really crazy on this Twitter thing parents get emotional and frustrated watching, too,” he said. “Chill, we good.”

Moore might have not meant any ill-will with the message but it comes at a bad time. The Browns are in a tough spot after falling to 1-3, frustation around the offense is building and the team doesn’t need any further distractions.

The Browns also have a history of creating controversy with the fathers of wide receivers. It was a significant factor in Cleveland parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021. Odell Beckham Sr. posted a video on social media calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield, which contributed to the Browns’ turbulent season.

Browns Have Game-Changing Play Called Back

The Browns trailed 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter but started to take control of the momentum. The defense started the swing, forcing a fumble that veteran Rodney McLeod ran in for a touchdown.

On the Browns’ next drive, Watson connected with Cooper on an 82-yard touchdown to give Cleveland the lead. However, it was called back by a questionable holding call on backup center Nick Harris.

“I thought Deshaun battled there. Obviously some really good moments on there,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s disappointing when you make a play and it comes back due to a penalty.”

Watson said the interception and called back play involving Cooper didn’t hurt his confidence in Cooper.

“I believe in all my guys—all my teammates—regardless of one bad play or not,” Watson said. “It’s hard to be perfect in this league but thats what we’re striving for. The opportunities gonna come back up, it did but it got called back.”

The Browns will look to get on track next week against the streaking Washington Commanders. At 1-3, Cleveland can’t afford any more losses.