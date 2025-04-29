Browns Make Rare Move With Veteran Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns are placing a rare unrestricted free agent tender on veteran receiver Elijah Moore, potentially opening the door for a return.

Moore has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland but is a free agent. The Browns traded for Moore ahead of the 2023 season, bringing him over from the New York Jets. Cleveland’s quarterback situation has been messy since Moore arrived but he’s been a solid contributor, notching 120 catches for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. However, the speedy pass-catcher has had a hard time finding the end zone, notching just three touchdowns.

The Browns are short-handed at receiver and Moore sticking around could be useful. The tender is essentially a $3.42 million offer. Cleveland would get draft compensation if he signs elsewhere. Field Yates of ESPN broke the news of the move.

The Browns have applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore. This means that Moore will still count as part of the compensatory free agent if he signs with another team before the upcoming compensatory formula deadline. Moore visited the Bills… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2025

“The Browns have applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore. This means that Moore will still count as part of the compensatory free agent if he signs with another team before the upcoming compensatory formula deadline,” Yates said. “Moore visited the Bills today, but if he winds up not signing elsewhere, the tender carries a value of $3.428M for 2025.”

Browns Sign Diontae Johnson

The Brown did sign a veteran receiver on Monday, adding Diontae Johnson to their depth chart. Johnson’s career has taken an interesting turn since being named to a Pro Bowl in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last season and then moved again during the year to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens cut Johnson, who notched just one catch. Johnson later signed with the Houston Texans but recorded just two catches.

He’s a polarizing addition to the roster but carries some significant upside if he can rediscover the Pro Bowl talent he showed with the Pittsburgh Steelers over his first five NFL seasons. Johnson has collected 4,738 yards, and 28 touchdowns over his career.

Browns Didn’t Address WR in NFL Draft

Play

The signing fills a need for the Browns, who did not address wide receiver in the draft. Cleveland stocked up with a two quarterback (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel) and a pair of running backs (Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson).

The Browns admitted that they would use any potential avenue to improve the roster, particularly at wide receiver.

“Whole roster is a work in progress, so any opportunity that we can use to improve it, we’ll look into,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

If Moore returns and Johnson catches on, the Brown could be in pretty good shape with their depth behind Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy. He’s coming off a breakout year in Cleveland, notching 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

Other returners will include Cedric Tillman, who dealt with injuries but has shown upside. The former third round pick has caught 50 passes for 563 yards and three touchdowns over his two seasons in Cleveland. David Bell, Jamari Thrash, DeAndre Carter and Michael Woods will also be in the mix.