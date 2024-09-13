Browns Dubbed Top Trade Suitor for 1st-Round CB in Need of Fresh Start

The Cleveland Browns believe value exists in acquiring high draft picks who didn’t work out at their first stop or two in the NFL, which is a low-risk and high-reward way to acquire talent.

Cleveland made a choice to do so once again when they signed former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney earlier this week, previously of the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, September 11, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested they take a similar flier by trading with the Washington Commanders for second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

The Commanders selected Forbes No. 16 overall in the 2023 draft out of Mississippi State.

The Browns might be a logical suitor, given their willingness to take chances on former high draft picks who haven’t panned out elsewhere — they added Kadarius Toney to their practice squad.

After being called for two penalties on the same play in Week 1, Forbes was pulled from the lineup. Twice. At this point, it might be best for the Commanders to find another starting corner and see what they can get for Forbes in a trade.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Struggled Mightily During Rookie Year

Forbes was elite during his junior season in college, recording 10 pass breakups, 6 INTs and a tackle for loss across 12 games played. However, he struggled during his rookie campaign in the NFL.

Forbes has appeared in 15 games and started seven over his first 18 regular-season contests. He allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete nearly 61% of their passes against him in 2023 and surrendered 3 total TDs during the campaign, per Pro Football Reference. Forbes also allowed opposing QBs a collective rating of 103.0 that year.

The cornerback signed a four-year, $15.4 million contract with the Commanders ahead of last season that includes a fifth-year team option. While that is a lot to pay for a first-round bust, which Forbes is on track to become, it’s a reasonable annual price for a rotation-level player at a premiere position — particularly one who is just 23 years old and who could experience an early-career renaissance with a fresh start.

Commanders New Coaching Staff Has No Connection to Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

One season plus one game seems too early for a franchise to give up on a former first-round pick, particularly when what they’ll get back in trade won’t be of an equal draft value. However, the Commanders’ situation is potentially different.

The organization fired head coach Ron Rivera after last season following a four-year stint at the helm and replaced him with Dan Quinn. Quinn was most recently the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, though he has been a head coach in the NFL before (Atlanta Falcons 2015-2020).

Quinn built his career through a defensive mindset and didn’t draft Forbes. If he’s already sidelined the CB in the first week of the season, a new team for Forbes could make sense on both sides.

“This season was supposed to bring [Forbes] a fresh opportunity, but it doesn’t feel as if Washington’s new regime truly believes in him,” Knox wrote.

The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala reported on September 8 that team doctors performed an X-Ray on Forbes following the Commanders’ Week 1 game, though no further information is yet available.