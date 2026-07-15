Former Browns Starting Offensive Lineman Receives Critical Injury Update

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of changes this offseason. While their recent trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams has caught the most attention, much of the Browns’ offseason work has come on the offensive side of the ball. The team still doesn’t know who its starting quarterback will be, but whoever it is will be working with a much better supporting cast than the one Cleveland featured in 2025.

Upgrades have been made across the board for the Browns, but one of the more underrated areas that has been improved comes along the offensive line. That led Cleveland to move on from its starting center, Ethan Pocic, in free agency after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon late last season. As he searches for a new home, Pocic has received a big update on his injury status with training camp drawing near.

Ethan Pocic Cleared to Participate in Training Camp Drills

Pocic broke into the pros as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft for the Seattle Seahawks. He quickly earned a starting role with the Seahawks, and he established himself as one of the more consistent centers in the league. After five seasons with Seattle, Pocic found his way to Cleveland, which is where he has spent the past four years of his career.

While Pocic was solid for the Browns, he struggled to hit the heights he hit for the Seahawks back in 2020, which was the best year of his career by a wide margin. Pocic’s 2025 campaign came to an end after 13 games last year when he tore his Achilles tendon, which meant he would have to spend an extended period of time working his way back from this injury.

With Pocic hitting the open market, Cleveland opted to move on from him, as it signed Elgton Jenkins in free agency to come in and be its new starting center. Teams have been wary of signing Pocic as he works his way back to full health, but he has received the green light from his medical team to participate in drills during training, which is a big step forward as he attempts to latch on with a new squad.

“Browns starting center Ethan Pocic, who tore his Achilles last December, recently was cleared by Dr. Norman Waldrop to participate in training camp. Pocic is a free agent, and is said by a source to be ‘full go,'” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Browns Reunite with Ethan Pocic in Free Agency?

Even if he didn’t suffer his aforementioned injury, the Browns may have looked to move on from Pocic this offseason, as upgrading their offensive line was a key piece of business that the front office wanted to accomplish. However, Pocic has experience playing at both guard positions, in addition to the center spot, so it’s fair to wonder if the two sides could reunite after this update.

Pocic will likely be looking for a shot to earn a starting gig, though, and right now, that doesn’t seem likely to come in Cleveland. Things can change quickly in the NFL, so Pocic is an option the front office will likely keep an eye on as training camp unfolds, but now that he has taken a big step towards getting himself fully healthy, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get scooped up by another team over the next couple of weeks.