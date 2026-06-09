Browns Make Feelings Clear on QB1 Decision After Minicamp Kickoff

Minicamp has arrived and the Cleveland Browns are not close to naming a starting quarterback.

Head coach Todd Monken made that clear after Tuesday’s first mandatory minicamp practice, saying neither Shedeur Sanders nor Deshaun Watson has created enough separation to end the competition.

“I really don’t know. I’m not going to name a number one,” Monken said. “Now, once we get to the fall, we’ll have to dissect the reps how we see fit. I just don’t see it after the way Shedeur’s played and Deshaun’s played. They both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start.”

Monken previously expressed hope that the Browns could settle the competition before training camp. That timeline now appears unlikely, with both quarterbacks doing enough during the offseason program to remain in contention.

Browns See No Separation Between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

Sanders and Watson continued splitting work during minicamp, and Monken offered a positive assessment of both quarterbacks.

“Shedeur did a nice job today. He’s been getting better and better with each practice day,” Monken said. “And I thought Deshaun did some good things today. I thought they both functioned at a high level. We had a couple pre-snap issues, but I thought they both functioned at a high level today.”

The Browns entered the offseason with significant uncertainty at quarterback despite having two players with starting experience.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie after Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the draft. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight appearances.

Watson presents a different type of evaluation. He is entering his 10th NFL season but missed all of last season while recovering from two Achilles surgeries. The question is whether he can return to the Pro Bowl level the Browns expected when they traded for him in 2022 after the injury and an extended absence from meaningful game action. Watson has appeared in just 19 games with the Browns over four years.

Browns QB Decision Could Extend Into Preseason

The Browns have little reason to rush the decision in June. Monken has evaluated Sanders and Watson through classroom work, individual drills and practices without pads. Training camp will offer a more complete test, particularly when the quarterbacks face pressure behind a live offensive line and operate against an opposing defense.

“Well, I would have hoped that, but I like both of them. I don’t know what to say, it’s really as simple as that,” Monken said. “I like both of them and we haven’t had the pads on. That’s the hardest thing. As much as I’d love to make that decision, either by someone separating themselves upwards or downwards either way, which has not occurred.

“And we haven’t even gotten to practicing against an opponent, putting the pads on, having a controlled scrimmage or playing preseason games. I would have loved to. I was being honest. I think you would love to have the starter named, I just can’t do it. I’m not there yet. That’s the reality of it.”

Preseason action could be especially important for Watson. Practice performance can demonstrate that he is physically healthy to an extent. But game situations will provide a clearer indication of how he responds to pressure and contact after his long layoff.

Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green remain in the mix but are not expected to factor into the starting conversation