Browns Just Made Feelings Clear on Forgotten QB

Taylen Green has been largely invisible during the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition.

The Browns selected Green in the sixth round as a developmental prospect. However, he has received few opportunities to show his potential during training camp and did not play in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders rotating in the starting competition and the Browns continuing to evaluate Dillon Gabriel, there have not been enough snaps to accommodate four quarterbacks.

“(Green’s) doing fine,” Monken said. “Really smart, doing a really good job, but we just don’t have enough reps for him.”

Monken added that Green will see action in the Browns’ third and final preseason game against the New England Patriots. That will give Cleveland its first extended look at the rookie in a game.

Browns Intrigued by Taylen Green’s Upside

The Browns traded up to select Green with the No. 182 overall pick, adding one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the class.

Green spent time at Boise State before transferring to Arkansas. He started 24 of 25 games during his two seasons with the Razorbacks, passing for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He threw for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his final college season. Green also rushed for 777 yards and eight scores, displaying the athleticism that made him an intriguing late-round project.

“Very mature young man, really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said after the draft. “He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm. He’s going to need some polish with his game, but he has the work ethic and he has the acumen to do so.”

The Browns understood that Green would require time to develop. His limited opportunities this summer have made that process more challenging. But Monken’s assessment indicated that the rookie is handling the mental side of the transition well.

As it stands, Green looks like a prime candidate for the practice squad, depending on how the rest of the room shakes out. It would open him up to be claimed by another team.

Browns Closing in on Starting Quarterback Decision

The Browns expect to have greater clarity at quarterback after their week with the Buffalo Bills. Sanders will start Saturday’s preseason matchup after Watson opened last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. However, Sanders is unlikely to play with many of Cleveland’s starters.

The more significant evaluation will come during Thursday’s joint practice. Monken said Sanders and Watson will split first-team reps against Buffalo, allowing the Browns to evaluate both quarterbacks in a controlled setting against one of the NFL’s top teams.

Monken has maintained that he wants to get through the second preseason game before deciding how to proceed. Once the Browns settle on a starter, more practice and game reps could become available for Green.