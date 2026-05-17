Browns Take Firm Stance on Myles Garrett

The trade rumors swirling around Myles Garrett have been a fixture of the Cleveland Browns‘ offseason, and they show no signs of going away.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year — fresh off setting the single-season sack record with 23 in 2025 — has spent the spring at a distance from the Browns, fueling speculation about his future in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t buying the chatter. Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Cabot put the odds of a Garrett trade close to zero.

“I would say pretty close to 100%. You can never say never, but Andrew Berry and Jimmy Haslam have been adamant about not trading Myles Garrett. They do feel like they’re poised to take off once they figure out the quarterback situation,” Cabot said. “If this team grows up a little bit this year and then a little bit more next year, they should be able to win some significant games next year. This year, maybe they can flirt with 8, 9, or a Wild Card spot and then take off next year. Myles is still going to be Myles Garrett next year. They don’t want someone else to benefit from that. I would say still pretty close to 100%.”

Myles Garrett’s Absence Has Raised Eyebrows

Part of what has kept the trade conversation alive is the unusual dynamic between Garrett and first-year head coach Todd Monken. Garrett has only exchanged text messages with Monken since he was hired in January. As of late April, Monken said the two have yet to meet face-to-face. Garrett skipped the Browns’ voluntary minicamp and has not been around for any other workouts.

“We’re making a big deal out of this. We really are. It’s voluntary. We have other guys besides Myles who aren’t here. I wish they were here,” Monken said. “We expect them to be ready, and we’ll be fired up when they’re here. Doesn’t mean I like the communication, but it’s voluntary.”

For a player of Garrett’s stature — arguably the most important player on the roster — the cold start to the Monken era has not gone unnoticed. The disconnect has given additional fuel to a trade conversation that was already brewing after Cleveland modified the bonus language in Garrett’s contract this spring. General manager Andrew Berry insisted it was unrelated to any trade discussions and has called Garrett a “career Brown.”

Myles Garrett Has Sole Focus With Browns

Garrett has a decordated individual resume. However, throughout his tenure in Cleveland, Garrett has made his priorities plain.

“I’m committed to winning. As long as the team and organization are doing so and they’re committed to that same thing, then I’m all on board. But if we’re thinking other than winning — tanking or rebuilding — that’s not me,” Garrett said at the end of last season.

The Browns have won just eight games in two years. However, Cleveland may be in a better position than many believe it to be moving forward. Back-to-back strong drafts have added pieces on both sides of the ball. The question that remains is the quarterback situation. Cleveland enters next year with Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson competing for the starting job under Monken.

Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp is scheduled to begin June 9. That will be the first real test of where Garrett’s head is at.