Browns’ ‘Flexibility’ Could Lead to Shedeur Sanders Trade

The Cleveland Browns‘ primary focus has been on going out and trying to win their Week 4 game against the Steelers, of course, with first place in the AFC North on the line and a significant boost of momentum available for what will be a long week until the team plays again. The Browns are 2-1 with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback, but are also looking, after this game, at potentially having Dillon Gabriel come off the injured list and, perhaps, a quarterback trade of either Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

That’s according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, though it should be noted that both Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns’ beat reporter for Cleveland.com, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (and ESPN), have written that the Browns are not planning to shop oy of their four quarterbacks, even with Gabriel comes off the IR. He’s been on the injured list since roster cut-down day, with a back injury.

Browns Could Make Move ‘For the Right Offer’

Fowler, though, points out that the Browns are an analytically driven franchise, and if there is a trade to be made for a draft pick, they would likely be willing to part with one of their quarterbacks.

Said Fowler, speaking on ESPN Cleveland: “I could see if they get the right offer for whoever it is, I think Taylen Green they’d like to keep as a developmental, so it would probably have to be Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. I am not saying they’re definitely trading, I am saying they have the flexibility. This is very much a value-based team. The Browns are that more than any other.”

"Does somebody take a shot on him? Maybe. I think it would have to be a situation where they would be comfortable with Gabriel as their no. 2. If that's solidified for them, then maybe they would try and shop Shedeur," – @JFowlerESPN on if the Browns could trade Shedeur. https://t.co/XSwiZXWF2q pic.twitter.com/bGXVWz5Qp7— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 1, 2026

Any Takers for Shedeur Sanders?

But the Browns have insisted that they are happy with their quarterback room, even if it is crowded at four people. If another team is dealing with a quarterback injury, though, Sanders would be a possible pick-up, as a young option who has starting experience, having gone 3-4 to close the 2025 season before losing the job to Watson this summer.

The problem: Not may teams liked Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft, so not many probably like him now.

Fowler said: “If there is another major injury somewhere and a team had a good file on Shedeur Sanders, if they had done a lot of homework on him, really liked him in the draft process—but that is a hit-or-miss proposition because he did not have a good pre-draft process. There just weren’t a lot of teams that were absolutely in love with him, that’s why he was there in the fifth round. Does somebody take a shot on him? Maybe.

“I think it would have to be a situation where they would be comfortable with Gabriel as their No. 2. If that’s solidified for them, then maybe they would try and shop Shedeur. But right now, I don’t sense any movement, I think they are comfortable where they’re at.”