Browns Bring in Former Michigan RB for Closer Look

With Dylan Sampson on injured reserve and their ground game sputtering, the Cleveland Browns are exploring another option at running back.

Cleveland worked out former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins on Friday.

Haskins was one of five players brought in for a look. The group also included running back Owen Wright and linebackers Dominic DeLuca, Emany Johnson and Marte Mapu.

The visit gives Haskins another opportunity after a brief stint with the New England Patriots. He signed with New England in August and opened the season on its practice squad before being released September 14.

With Dylan Sampson sidelined, Haskins could give Cleveland another experienced option behind Quinshon Judkins. The Browns also have Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Hassan Haskins Starred at Michigan Before NFL

Haskins is a name Ohio State fans might remember for the wrong reasons. He rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan’s 42-27 win over the Buckeyes in 2021, helping the Wolverines snap an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry and reach the Big Ten championship game.

That performance highlighted a season in which Haskins rushed for 1,327 yards and a program-record 20 touchdowns. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors before the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

His NFL opportunities have been more limited. Haskins spent two seasons with Tennessee before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. He has appeared in 44 regular-season games with one start, rushing for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound back also has experience returning kicks, with 28 returns for 646 yards over that span. Last season, he carried 17 times for 47 yards for the Chargers.

The Browns have already made several moves to address their backfield depth. Cleveland placed Sampson on injured reserve with a knee injury on September 15, promoted McLaughlin from the practice squad and added Eric Gray to the practice squad.

Browns Struggling to Move Ball on the Ground

Judkins has managed 54 yards on 24 carries through two games. Cleveland finished its 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just 44 rushing yards on 23 attempts, an average of 1.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Deshaun Watson led the way with 22 yards on the ground.

Head coach Todd Monken pointed to issues across the offense Monday, saying Cleveland needs better scheming, coaching, play-calling and blocking.

“We have got to scheme it better, we have got to coach it better, we have got to call it better, and we certainly can block it better,” Monken said. “We had a few other opportunities out there that we left on the field, but it’s not good enough.”

Haskins could add depth if the Browns decide to sign him. Getting more out of Judkins and the blocking in front of him remains the more pressing challenge heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Judkins was limited in practice earlier in the week for personal reasons. However, Judkins is expected to be a full-go for Sunday’s matchup.