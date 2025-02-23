Former Pro Bowl QB Reuniting with Browns HC ‘Makes Sense’ to ESPN Insider

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation feels like a bit of a mess. Deshaun Watson is currently recovering from an Achilles injury and could miss a significant portion of the upcoming season. They could further muddy the waters if they elect to pick a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of months.

Yet, one ESPN Insider believes a reunion between a former Pro Bowl quarterback and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could be a very logical option for Cleveland entering the 2025 NFL season.

ESPN Insider Names Kirk Cousins as a Potential QB Option for the Browns

ESPN’s Adam Schefter touched on a handful of potential quarterbacks who could be available on the open market entering the 2025 NFL offseason on a recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast, where he specifically addressed the situation of Kirk Cousins.

Schefter said, “And that doesn’t include Kirk Cousins. I know the (Atlanta) Falcons have said that they are willing, and prepared, to carry him as their backup. I don’t think that is what Kirk Cousins would want to have happen. Be a backup, he’s going to want to have the opportunity to play.”

Cousins signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, but was benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr. late in the year after throwing just 18 touchdowns to 16 interceptions over his 14 games as the starting quarterback.

Cousins’ financial situation is an interesting one given his lucrative contract and the amount of guaranteed money he received from the Falcons.

Additionally, Cousins’ salary is going to be offset by the absurd $27 million Atlanta owes him for this year — making him an intriguing veteran option under center at a reduced price.

Possible Kirk Cousins and Kevin Stefanski Reunion in Cleveland?

Another reason that Cousins is an intriguing option for Cleveland is his prior relationship with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, where the two spent time together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Schefter added, “That’s what I believe will wind up happening in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons will wind up releasing Kirk Cousins. It’ll be one more quarterback out there available and, to me, Kirk Cousins makes a lot of sense reuniting in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski on a team that has cap issues and quarterback money commitments already. Where you could pay Kirk Cousins the minimum being that he’s already made his money from the Atlanta Falcons, and he could step in and run that Browns’ offense while they train the young quarterback, that they also could potentially wind up drafting in April.”

The potential of Cousins to the Browns does make quite a bit of sense. He is likely to come at a very cap-friendly price and is very familiar with Stefanski’s offensive scheme due to their time together in Minnesota — where Cousins was the starting quarterback when Stefanski was operating as the offensive coordinator back in 2019.

Cousins threw for 3,603 yards and 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions back in 2019, which produced one of the better TD-INT ratios of his career as a full-time starter.

If the Browns do intend to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, would they want to bring a veteran quarterback like Cousins to act as a bridge option while Watson is still on the roster? That remains to be seen.

Cousins certainly feels like a reasonable fit for the Browns on a multitude of levels, but if the veteran quarterback continues his struggles from the 2024 NFL season, it would behoove the Browns to have an alternative option under center entering the upcoming season if they take a chance on Cousins.