Browns Cut Ties With RB Ahead of Nick Chubb’s Return

The Cleveland Browns have cut ties with recently signed running back Gary Brightwell as the team prepares for Nick Chubb’s return.

The Browns signed Brightwell on September 21 after Pierre Strong Jr. went down with an injury. He’s been active for a pair of games this season but did not receive a carry. Brightwell did contribute on special teams and has a chance to land back on Cleveland’s practice squad.

The move leaves just Jerome Ford and D’Onta Foreman as they healthy running backs on the active roster. It could indicate that Strong is nearing a return or that Chubb could be further along than expected.

Chubb started the season on the physically unable to perform list, which knocked him out for the first four games. He’s expected to start practicing with the team for the first time in over a year on Wednesday.

“I expect him to practice Wednesday,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “I’m not going to get too far down the road on (when he will play), other than to say, like I’ve told you guys all year and last year some, he’s working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing. He’s ready to do that and then we’ll see how he goes from there. But, not really focused much farther past Wednesday.”

Browns Appreciate ‘Workmanlike’ Attitude From Nick Chubb

The Browns have 21 days to add Chubb to the 53-man roster. Chubb tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus and medial capsule last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking a low hit from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, he’s been in good spirits and has remained around the team facility.

“Very workmanlike, it’s the next step for him,” Stefanski said. “I’ve seen him in this building very early in the morning. Has an attitude that he’s just punching the clock, trying to get ready whenever he is ready.”

Chubb has been a dominant force for the Browns since being drafted in 2018, rushing for over 6,500 yards and 48 touchdowns in his first five seasons. He’s recorded four 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including a career-high 1,525 yards in 2019. Chubb’s impressive 5.3 yards per carry average ranks among the best in NFL history, solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite running backs.

Browns’ Offense Could Use Spark From Nick Chubb

The Browns offense is in desperate need of a spark. Cleveland is averaging just 246.3 yards per game — second to last in the league ahead of only the New England Patriots.

The Browns have managed just 94.8 yards on the ground and hasn’t been helped by an inconsistent passing game. It’s a far cry from what most expected when new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey entered the mix this offseason to replace Alex Van Pelt.

“When you’re a 1-3 football team, you’re not playing well enough in any area, so we need to focus on just playing better offense, defense, special teams,” Stefanski said. “We need to make sure that we’re giving our guys an opportunity to execute the gameplan, whatever it may be, run or pass, and just play a clean football game, take care of the rock, score some points.”

The Browns will look to get on track this week against the Washington Commanders, who have won three games in a row.