The Cleveland Browns are heading into their bye week, and all signs point to them coming out of it with relatively good health. The latest in good news on that front comes with starting safety Ronnie Hickman, who suffered a concussion during the team’s Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on November 8. He was put into the NFL‘s concussion protocol after that, and the injury wound up sidelining him for the Week 10 game against Houston.

The Browns handled his absence, obviously, with rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren stepping into a much larger role. He came through with eight tackles on the day.

But on Wednesday, as the Browns held a short practice before the bye, Hickman was back at practice and now out of the protocol.

From beat writer Scott Petrak of the Akron Beacon-Journal: “Browns holding short practice before breaking for bye. S Ronnie Hickman (concussion) is back after not practicing last week. Several guys watching: Ward, Graham, Williams, Howard, Schwesinger. Others not seen on field: Boston, Barber, Jenkins, McGuire, Barnett.”

McNeil-Warren, it should be noted, has only played 313 snaps but he does rank as the No. 3 safety in Pro Football Focus’s ratings (out of 100), with a grade of 86.7.