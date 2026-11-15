Browns Get Good News on Star Receiver’s Injury Before Week 10

At the Cleveland Browns practice facility on Friday, concerns were raised on rookie receiver Denzel Boston, who leads the team with 507 yards in the air this season and is the team’s top deep threat–he averaged 15.8 yards per reception. Boston suffered a toe injury during the week of practice though, and was seen leaving the facility in a walking boot, putting his status for Sunday’s big game at home against the Texans into question. But on Sunday, there was speculation from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Boston would be able to play despite being listed as questionable.

When the Browns’ official inactive report came out on Sunday, 90 minutes before game time, the speculation was confirmed: Boston is playing, and for a Browns team that has lost two straight games and badly needs to right its season at Huntington Bank Field, that’s a major sigh of relief.

Browns’ Denzel Boston Might Be Limited

Mary Kay Cabot, longtime Browns beat writer, reported on Sunday:

“Browns rookie receiver Denzel Boston is active for the Texans game today despite a toe injury that had him listed as questionable. … If Boston is limited during the game, Jerry Jeudy will replace him. Jeudy has come through in the clutch in at least three games this season, with big catches on fourth-quarter game-winning or game-tying drives.”

On the flip side, the Browns did get news that Texans star pass rusher Will Anderson will be active on Sunday. Anderson, who leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks, was dealing with an ankle injury.

The rest of the Browns’ inactive list:

QB Dillon Gabriel (emergency QB)

QB Taylen Green

LB Justin Jefferson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

S Ronnie Hickman (concussion)

C Parker Brailsford