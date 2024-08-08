Browns Recent 1st-Round Pick Deemed Trade Partner for 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

The Cleveland Browns have shown heavy interest in trading for Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers. However, Aiyuk must show the same interest in order for a deal to take place. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Browns have agreed on a “framework” of a deal with the 49ers. Aiyuk has the final say on whether he wants to play for the Browns.

The 49ers are in a position to win a Super Bowl after losing in it last year, so they’ll be searching for a valuable return from the Browns or any other team in an Aiyuk trade. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire compiled a list of players the Browns could trade to the 49ers, including 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome II.

“Similar to Conklin, Newsome II would need to be activated before he could be traded, and after just having surgery on his hamstring just over a week ago, the timeline may not work out here,” Kinnan wrote on August 6. “However, Newsome II has started in the slot for the last two seasons for the Browns, but the Browns have also seen Cameron Mitchell have success there as well when Newsome has been sidelined.

“The bigger issue is that Newsome II can also play outside when Denzel Ward gets sidelined, a void the Browns would not have a backup for if the former first rounder out of Northwestern were dealt.”

Newsome Wants to Stay With the Browns

The Cleveland Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option in April, a decision that wasn’t surprising given the cornerback’s performance. The question becomes if and when the Browns will extend a long-term extension offer to him.

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, he made it known that he wants to stay in Cleveland and play for one team in his career.

“That’s the goal,” Newsome said on April 16. “I told you from Day One, I want to be one of those guys that sticks around one place their whole career. So if God be willing, I’ll be here for a long time.”

While Newsome shared that feeling, the Browns must consider the best decision for the organization’s future. If the San Francisco 49ers have interest in the 24-year-old in a deal for Aiyuk and the Browns view Aiyuk as a player who better fits their needs, they could look to make a deal, despite his previous comments.

Browns Wide Receiver Coach Addressed Aiyuk Rumors

The Cleveland Browns players and coaching staff seem to understand the rumors about Aiyuk. It’s been well-reported that the Browns are interested in him, so it isn’t something they can avoid.

A reporter asked wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea how difficult it is to bring someone in a month before the season starts and get him up to speed amid the Aiyuk rumors.

“Yeah, my focus right now truly is on the guys that are here on this team,” O’Shea said, according to a transcript the Browns provided on August 6. “And I’m going to say this, the group that we have right now has worked so hard, both in the offseason and then so far in training camp, of doing the things we’ve asked them to do.

“They’ve been able to really stay in the present and really work to improve every day. It’s a very enjoyable group that I’m working with at the Cleveland Browns.”

After finishing with 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Aiyuk should be in a good position to put up another impressive campaign on a new team if he gets traded.