Former Browns Pro Bowler Rescued From Flooded Car

Former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt needed help from firefighters after his pickup truck became trapped in floodwater.

Pruitt, 74, was rescued Friday after driving into several feet of water following a water main break, according to News 5 Cleveland. The water covered a low-lying stretch of road, leaving Pruitt stranded as the cab of his pickup began to fill with water.

Pruitt told News 5 he did not realize how deep the water was until it was too late. He eventually climbed out through the sunroof and waited for help. Cleveland firefighters responded to the scene and got Pruitt to safety. Nearby workers also helped pull the truck from the water after the rescue.

The incident could have ended much worse, but Pruitt escaped without serious injury.

Greg Pruitt Remains One of Browns’ Most Accomplished Running Backs

Pruitt is still one of the most decorated running backs in Browns history. Cleveland selected Pruitt in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, where he was one of the most electric players in college football. He quickly became a dynamic piece of the Browns’ offense and return game.

Pruitt spent nine seasons with the Browns from 1973 to 1981. He made four Pro Bowls with Cleveland and later added another with the Los Angeles Raiders. He finished his NFL career with 5,672 rushing yards, 3,069 receiving yards and 47 total touchdowns.

Pruitt was also part of the Raiders team that won Super Bowl XVIII. The Browns honored Pruitt as part of their first Browns Legends class in 2001.

“I played as hard as I could play when I played. I played to win,” Pruitt said in a 2020 interview with Club 46. “I understood the fans in Cleveland. I appreciated them. It made a difference for me. When I hit that tunnel and those people stand up … I expected it. I was never disappointed.”

Browns Relying on Quinshon Judkins to Carry Ground Game

The Browns’ current running back room is centered around Quinshon Judkins, who enters the season as one of the most important pieces of Cleveland’s offense.

Judkins showed enough as a rookie to make the Browns believe he can handle a featured role. He rushed for 827 yards and 7 touchdowns on 230 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt. He added 26 catches for 171 yards.

“What you saw in film last year is a player that loves football, refuses to go down. He’s hard to bring down,” Browns coach Todd Monken said of Judkins. “He plays behind his pads, he drives his legs on contact. He’s got a charismatic smile.”

Judkins’ rookie season ended after 14 games because of a fractured fibula but is expected to be a full-go for the start of training camp.

“It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion. We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good,” Monken said.

Nick Chubb’s departure last season changed the complexion of the RB room. Chubb left Cleveland ranked third in franchise history with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, trailing only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.