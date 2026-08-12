Browns Host Former First-Round Pick for Workout

The Cleveland Browns are taking a look at a former first-round pick as they consider potential additions ahead of their preseason opener.

Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson was among the players who worked out for Cleveland on Wednesday, according to Browns broadcaster Andrew Siciliano. Former Browns defensive end Genard Avery and longtime Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Tyus Bowser also participated.

Tomlinson is the most accomplished name in the group. The 34-year-old has appeared in 173 regular-season games with 162 starts and brings extensive experience at left guard. Tomlinson most recently started seven games with the Houston Texans last season.

A workout does not guarantee a signing, but it gives the Browns an opportunity to evaluate available veterans as they prepare for Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Chicago Bears.

Laken Tomlinson Would Add Experience to Browns Offensive Line

The Detroit Lions selected Tomlinson with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He spent two seasons in Detroit before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he developed into a dependable starter and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

Tomlinson later played for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks before signing a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Houston Texans last offseason.

Cleveland overhauled its offensive line during the offseason with the retirement of Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller’s departure. The Browns added Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard before selecting Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick.

The Browns’ initial depth chart lists Fano, Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Howard as the starting offensive line. Tomlinson would provide veteran depth and added competition to the guard group if Cleveland signs him.

Genard Avery Could Return to Browns

Avery’s participation in the workout represents a potential unexpected reunion with the franchise that drafted him. The Browns selected Avery in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He showed promise as a rookie, collecting 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks while appearing in all 16 games.

However, Avery’s role diminished the following season. Cleveland traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in October 2019 for a future fourth-round pick. Avery has notched 8.5 sacks over 63 career games with the Browns, Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. He last appeared in a regular-season game with Indianapolis in 2024.

Bowser also offers significant experience off the edge. The Ravens selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he spent his first seven seasons in Baltimore. His best season came in 2021 when he registered career highs with 59 tackles and seven sacks.

Bowser has 19.5 sacks and four interceptions in 98 career games. He last played in 2024, appearing in nine games between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.