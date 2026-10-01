Cleveland Browns Without Starting Center Against Steelers as Inactives Reveals

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with some key injuries ahead of their Thursday Night Football Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland is set to host the Steelers in a game where the winner will be atop the AFC North. However, the Browns are dealing with some injuries to their offensive line.

The Browns are 2.5-point underdogs at home against Pittsburgh.

Cleveland Browns Week 4 Inactives

The Browns revealed their inactives ahead of their home game against the Steelers.

The most notable inactive is starting center Elgton Jenkins. Along with Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, who was projected to start at right guard entering the year, remains inactive as he’s yet to suit up for a game.

The Browns inactives are as follows:

QB Taylen Green (3rd QB)

WR Tylan Wallace

LB Justin Jefferson

C Elgton Jenkins

G Teven Jenkins

With Elgton Jenkins out, the Browns will be starting Luke Wypler at center. Wypler has been with the Browns since 2023, when the team selected him in the sixth round out of Ohio State, who Todd Monken has full confidence in.

“Well, if he can’t get back, then we’ll go with Wyp (Luke Wypler). He played at the end of the year last year, has done a great job of working himself back after the injury he had last year and missing really the offseason. And if Elgton can’t go, then I’ll look forward to seeing Wyp play,” Monken said on Sept. 29.

Parker Brailsford will serve as the backup center for the Browns against the Steelers.

None of the other inactives are a surprise, as both Jenkins and Wallace were ruled out due to injuries. Jefferson, the fifth-round pick, has been inactive every game, and so has Green, who is the emergency third-string quarterback.

Cleveland Expecting Tough Game Against Pittsburgh

The Browns have won back-to-back games and will host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Ahead of the game, Monken said playing on Thursday isn’t easy, especially against a divisional opponent.

“Well, it is a mad rush. I was telling the guys, and everybody deals with this, today would be their day off. And really for us, it’s Thursday/Friday leading into the game. But this is where you want to be. I mean, you want to be playing on Thursday night, Sunday night, Monday night, at 4 o’clock. Isn’t that where you want to be playing?

“The better you get, the better you play, the more they put you on primetime. So, this is really cool for our guys. And all the primetime games and all the overseas games generate more revenue, and they make more money, we all make more money, that’s part of the process. And so, our guys are excited about it. Sure, there are some things that go into the game planning and the short week, but our guys will be ready.”

Kickoff on Thursday is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.