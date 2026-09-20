Cleveland Browns Without Starting Guard Against Buccaneers as Inactives Revealed

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 2 NFL action.

Cleveland is coming off a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 1, a frustrating loss for the team.

The Browns are 8.5-point underdogs on the road against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Cleveland Browns Week 2 Inactives

Ahead of the Browns’ Week 2 game against the Buccaneers, Cleveland revealed its inactive players on Sunday.

The Browns’ inactives are as follows:

QB Taylen Green (3rd QB)

LB Justin Jefferson

S Daniel Thomas

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

C Parker Brailsford

G Teven Jenkins

The most noticeable inactive is Jenkins, who was expected to be Cleveland’s starting right guard. Todd Monken named Jenkins the starter before Week 1, but just an hour later at practice, he hurt his back so rookie tackle-turned-guard Austin Barber started in Week 1, and will get the start again.

Barber played well, and now Monken said it will be his job once Jenkins comes back from injury.

“I see it that way, yes,” Monken said on Wednesday when asked if the job was Barber’s once Jenkins is healthy.

Barber had success in Week 1 as he was the Browns’ highest-graded offensive player in the game. He also received high praise from Monken.

“Austin did great,” Monken said. “Austin has been progressively getting better every week. I was excited for him, not the outcome from a team standpoint, but to go back home, being from down there, I’m sure he had lots of family there. He wanted to be able to play well, and he did.”

As far as the other inactives for the Browns, it’s the exact same as in Week 1. However, the good news is Tyson Campbell is active after he was dealing with an injury and his status was uncertain.

Cleveland Expecting Tough Game Against Buccaneers

The Browns are back on the road, and Monken knows the Buccaneers aren’t an easy opponent.

Tampa Bay is coming off a frustrating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, so they are looking to get back on track. After a week of practice, Monken has been impressed with how his team responded and expects a good performance on Sunday.

“I’ve seen it like they’ve handled every week that I’ve been here, and that’s go to work,” Monken said on Friday. “And that’s what’s really been impressive with this group, is they just work. They enjoy being around each other, they enjoy football. Now, how do we clean the things up that we need to clean up? That’s really where we’ve got to get to. It wasn’t about effort; it wasn’t about the work that we put in. But how do we direct it? How do we continue to direct our effort in the right direction?”

If the Browns are going to win, they will need Deshaun Watson to be much better than he was in Week 1.