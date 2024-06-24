Browns Insider Weighs in on Amari Cooper Swap for 49ers Star

The Cleveland Browns are in a contract dispute with Amari Cooper and a rumor that has gained steam is a swap of the Pro Bowler with disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is seeking a lucrative contract extension. He’s coming off a career season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and will count $14.124 million against the cap next season for the 49ers.

Cooper is seeking his own extension with the Browns. The 30-year-old pass-catcher is coming off a Pro Bowl season, carrying the passing game despite an unstable quarterback situation. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Cooper is set to make $23.7 million next season — the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. None of that money is guaranteed.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com weighed in on the trade rumor that flips Aiyuk for Cooper.

“If, by slim chance, Aiyuk does become available, the Browns would owe it to themselves to at least inquire about what it would take from a draft and salary standpoint. He’s a No. 1 receiver like Cooper who can help get them to the Super Bowl, and he’s in the prime of his career at 26. Cooper, on the other hand, just turned 30, but is still one of the best receivers in the NFL, and wants to be paid like it. As for swapping the two receivers, it seems highly unlikely. “The more likely scenario is for both teams to work out deals with their own premier wideouts and get down to the business of trying to get to the Super Bowl.”

Browns Want Amari Cooper Back

Cooper fits Cleveland’s culture. He’s been a no-nonsense star, similar to Nick Chubb. Cooper has also produced in a big way on the field despite a revolving door of quarterbacks.

The Browns’ front office has indicated that they want to work something out with Cooper to resolve the contract standoff.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

The Browns do have some cap constraints to worry about. Multiple key players are on large contracts. That includes quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will count a league-high $63.7 million against the cap next season.

Browns Need Young Receivers to Step Up

Even if Cooper returns, the Browns need more production from the rest of their receivers. Two names that will be in focus next season are Elijah Moore and the newly-acquired Jerry Jeudy.

But the Browns are hoping to also get production from others on the depth chart, like Cedric Tillman, David Bell and Michael Woods II. Tillman has been particularly impressive this offseason after a quiet rookie year.

“I don’t believe Ced missed the day of the offseason program. He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on June 13. “And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass. So, you know, you would love to say, ‘Hey, everybody, be here every day.’ It’s a voluntary program. That’s not the case. But I do want to highlight a guy, like Ced that because he was here, because he worked extra. I think he’s a young player that’s getting better.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.