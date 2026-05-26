Browns Insider Delivers Blunt Verdict on Deshaun Watson’s Future

Deshaun Watson may still be in the mix to start for the Cleveland Browns this season, but his long-term future remains uncertain.

Watson is entering the final year of his fully guaranteed $230 million deal. He appears to be the frontrunner in the quarterback competition under first-year head coach Todd Monken. But the bigger question for Watson is what happens once the season ends?

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi was asked in a recent Q&A column whether there was any chance Watson could remain with the Browns beyond this season if he plays well. Grossi left little room for interpretation.

“I don’t see a world in which that happens,” Grossi said.

The answer reflects some common skepticism about Watson, even though he has looked solid in offseason workouts. He has Pro Bowls on his resume but has yet to perform at that level in Cleveland since arriving in 2022. Watson has gone just 9-10 in the games he’s started, passing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Facing Make-or-Break Season With Browns

The major issue for Watson has been availability. There are worries that he can stay healthy for an entire year. He missed all of last season after undergoing a pair of Achilles surgeries. Watson returned to practice briefly in December but was never activated to the 53-man roster. He also had shoulder surgery in 2023.

Now healthy, Watson is getting another shot under Monken. Watson and Shedeur Sanders are leading the way in the quarterback competition. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green are also in the room, but have worked primarily with backups.

Monken has praised Watson’s approach and has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“He’s been great. I think everybody would say it — I’m all for a clean slate,” Monken said during OTAs. “I want the best for every player we have, every coach — I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life. I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Deshaun Watson Open to Remaining With Browns

Watson’s best-case scenario is simple. He wins the job, plays well, stays healthy and helps make the Browns competitive again. That would give Cleveland an experienced quarterback to run the offense while giving Watson a chance to repair some of the damage from a rough tenure since arriving in Cleveland.

If that happens, Watson could have options. But despite how things have played out with the Browns — including fans cheering when he was injured — ESPN reported that Watson is open to staying in Cleveland beyond this season.

“The source close to Watson said the QB is focused solely on the upcoming season but believes he isn’t against staying in Cleveland beyond 2026 if things go well. ‘I think he would be open to that,’ the source said,” ESPN reported.

Before any of that becomes a real conversation, Watson has to win the job. That means holding off Sanders, who is entering his second season. Sanders went 3-4 as a starter last season, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

If Sanders proves he can be a legitimate starter, the Browns would suddenly have a much cheaper option at the most important position on the field.