Insider Reveals Browns’ Visit with Top QB Prospect

Throughout much of the NFL Draft process, the Cleveland Browns have been linked closely to both Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in an attempt to address the position with Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last season.

Yet, an NFL Insider reveals that another top QB prospect met with the Browns earlier this week.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Meets with Cleveland Browns

The Browns currently hold the No. 2 overall pick and are expected to address the quarterback position at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland will take a quarterback early in the first round.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday via sources that Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart met with the Browns with a post on X saying quote, “Sources: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart visited today with the Cleveland Browns, and will next fly to Las Vegas to visit the Raiders, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Dart also has spent “considerable time” during this interview process with the Giants, Saints and Rams.”

Dart has been a big riser throughout the draft process as a strong candidate for the QB3 behind Ward and Sanders in what many consider a weaker draft class at the position than last season.

Dart has thrown for more yards and touchdowns in four consecutive years and finished with 4,279 passing yards to go with 29 touchdown passes last season.

Dalton Reese of Pro Football Network sees Dart as far from a complete prospect by saying, “Dart, however, is nothing close to being the perfect prospect. He needs to improve his deep-ball accuracy, arm strength, and refine his mechanics, marrying his eyes, hips, and feet.”

Dart did throw 27 interceptions during his four-year collegiate career and played in a quarterback-friendly scheme at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, which does play at a very fast pace and utilizes many RPO concepts.

Dart has been mocked as high as No. 9 overall to the New Orleans Saints by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and has regularly been tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall in various mock drafts.

If the Browns truly want to snag Dart after selecting either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2 overall, they may have to trade back into the first round to secure his services.

What Other Options Do the Browns Have at Quarterback in this Draft?

Outside of the aforementioned names at the top of the board, the Browns could elect to select another quarterback prospect who isn’t expected to go in round one.

One of those names is Louisville QB Tyler Shough, who has been playing college football since 2018. His lengthy experience in college does make him a more polished product entering the NFL, but comes at the expense of a limited developmental runway entering the league at 25 years old.

Additionally, one of the most toolsy QB prospects in the entire class is Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. He possesses both elite arm strength and game-breaking explosiveness as a runner. Yet, he is far from a finished prospect as a thrower of the football, playing on-time, and progressing through his reads. He would likely be deemed a project and would need time to develop behind a veteran option entering the 2025 NFL season.