Browns’ Controversial $3 Million Playmaker ‘Has Come On’

When we talk about the significant leaps forward that the Cleveland Browns have made to the offense, the focus has been on the free agents–and the significant first-round draft pick–used to bolster the remade offensive line, as well as the two rookies added with the second and third picks that the Browns had in the draft. That would be first-rounder KC Concepcion as well as second-rounder Denzel Boston, a player many felt was a first-round talent.

Fano has been doing more lining up with the first-string linemen during the current set of Browns OTAs. It is expected he will be the starting left tackle from Week 1 of this season, and coach Todd Monken made that clear on Wednesday. It’s also been clear that Concepcion’s speed and craftiness, with Boston’s size, figures to transform the Browns receiver room.

Isaiah Bond Impressing at OTAs

But after a nice touchdown pass hauled in by Isaiah Bond, there is perhaps an update needed to the Browns’ haul of youthful offensive pieces–after a year spent in the wilderness, Bond should probably be included as part of Cleveland’s promising young offensive crew.

Browns coach Todd Monken, who is trying to corral his playmakers and make decisions on which will be on the roster, and what their roles will be, pointed out that he considers Bond among the teams young core.

Said Monken: “I mean it’s a piece of the practice, right? It’s a piece of the practice. I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week and a half as a player. He’s still a developmental player.”

Play

Browns Took Risk on Isaiah Bond

In all, Bond played 16 games last season but caught only 18 passes for 338 yards on the season. The Browns signed him in mid-August, after training camp was nearly winding down. He had been considered a first- or second-round pick out of Texas, but an allegation of sexual assault pulled teams off of drafting him.

The allegation of assault came in April of 2025, and Bond declared the accusation, “patently false.” Still, the signing of Bond was controversial.

ESPN wrote, after he was no-billed by a grand jury: “Bond last Thursday posted a statement on Instagram indicating that he planned to sign with Cleveland, shortly after it was announced that the sexual assault case against him was no-billed and that he would face no further criminal charges. Bond flew to Cleveland on Saturday evening with plans to wrap up his deal with the team.”

Browns Betting on Youth

But Bond now enters this season after what was essentially a redshirt season in Cleveland, bringing similar speed (he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash in the combine) to that of Concepcion. With those two providing the legs, Boston providing the size and competitiveness a Jerry Jeudy comeback being the main source of hope for a true WR1 with the Browns, there are at least the contours of a respectable receiver room in Berea.

There’s talent in the wide receiver room. It’s still a developmental project, though. Perhaps Bond can be part of it.