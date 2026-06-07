Browns 2nd-Year Breakout Candidate Explains Big Body Change

It is June, and thus, there will always be a certain level of positivity in an NFL locker room as we proceed through unpadded workouts, OTAs and minicamps. Take that with a grain of salt, of course. But it’s always nice when the positivity can be backed by some actual physical evidence, and for Cleveland Browns second-year receiver Isaiah Bond,, the good vibes of the offseason are bolstered by the fact that he looks physically different.

Fifteen pounds different, in fact. Speaking to the Browns team website this week, Bond pointed out that he has added 15 pounds of muscle through what he called, “a testament to hard work,” which means he is considerably bulkier than the 180 pounds he was listed at during the draft combine last season.

Said Bond (who also changed his number to zero): “Things I definitely liked, stretching the field vertically, you know, deep threat. That’s one thing that I focus on, my target market right now. But you know, in the offseason I focused a lot on getting bigger, getting stronger so I can come back with the deep threat as well.”

Browns’ Isaiah Bond Had a Redshirt Season as a Rookie

His rookie year should probably be looked at as a redshirt season. Bond played 16 games last season but caught only 18 passes for 338 yards. He had a late start after he had been considered a second-round pick or so out of Texas, but an allegation of sexual assault in April–just before the draft–pulled teams away from drafting him.

The allegation of assault was tossed in the summer, and the Browns signed him in mid-August, after training camp was nearly winding down. His $3 million UDFA contract is the biggest such deal in the NFL.

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‘Isaiah Bond Has Come On’

Bond was not ever able to get into a good rhythm, having signed late, and it did not help that he was suiting up for the worst passing offensive in the NFL. But he has 4.39 speed, right around where incoming Browns first-rounder KC Concepcion is projected (he did not run at the combine).

After an impressive touchdown catch from Shedeur Sanders, Monken told reporters: “I mean it’s a piece of the practice, right? It’s a piece of the practice. I think Isaiah Bond has come on the last week and a half as a player. He’s still a developmental player.”

Browns Receiver Room Vastly Improved

All in all, the Browns should have a much better receiver room this year than last year, when their unit was the worst in the league. Much of that depends on whether Jerry Jeudy can bounce back after a miserable 2025 season, but the Browns may have done enough to Jeudy-proof the room, with the addition of Concepcion and second-round pick Denzel Boston.

Add Bond to that mix, plus the hope that Cedric Tillman can stay healthy, and the Browns should be able to find three starter-quality receivers plus some depth among that group.

Said Bond: “It’s an amazing feeling. I come from offenses and receiver rooms where the receiving room is deep. So it’s a great feeling to have guys in there who can, you know, come in there and contribute, nothing fall off when they come in the game. Also, makes each and everyone in the team better when you have people behind you that’s pushing you. So, it’s going to make us all, as one unit, better.”

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