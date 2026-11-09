Browns Starter Issues Apology to Shedeur Sanders After Loss

On the second play from scrimmage in Sunday’s Cleveland Browns loss to the Saints in New Orleans, veteran right tackle Tytus Howard was in a position that has become all too familiar in his first season with the team. He was called for a pre-snap penalty, a pretty blatant false start. That was his seventh of the season, his eighth overall–as many penalties in a season as he has had in his eight-year NFL career, and we’re only nine games in. Then, on the last play of the game, Howard was again flagged for a penalty, a holding call on a pass that Shedeur Sanders threw incomplete on what would have been a game-winning 2-point conversion in a 23-22 overtime game.

It was the capper on a rough day for the Browns offensive line, a day in which Sanders was sacked five times and the run game only managed a paltry 2.8 yards per carry. The Saints declined the penalty, ending the game, but even if he had made the play, it would have been negated by the penalty.

Howard approached Sanders and apologized.

Shedeur Sanders: ‘All That’s on Me’

In his press conference with Browns reporters after the game, Sanders shrugged off Howard’s mistake. He said he was grateful to get to a point at which the Browns had a chance to win the game, which came after an incredible 39-yard catch-and-run by tight end Harold Fannin.

Said Sanders about Howard and the final play: “Yeah, but all that’s on me because I scrambled on that. You know, he said something to me after, but it was cool. I would say to even be able to get in that position was amazing and I was truly thankful to get to that point. And the moment never felt big. It always felt the same, you know, for me, so that’s how I know I’m growing as a person and growing as a quarterback in this league. And, yeah, so next time we get in that situation, I will have a better plan on what to do.”

Browns Have QB Decision to Make

Now, the big question around the Browns remains whether Sanders will, in fact, get back in that situation. Sanders was not great–he took too many sacks and missed too many easy throws early–but he got better as the game went on and finished with 297 yards on 19-for-31 passing with two touchdowns and a 114.6 rating. The Browns will have Deshaun Watson back for Week 10, and the presumption is that he will be the starter … unless Sanders made enough of a case to take over the reins.

Said Sanders: “I control what I control, but what I think, in the grand scheme of things, don’t really matter. I think being a great teammate, being a great whatever role I have on the team, I could do. Because you got to look at the bigger picture. We’re out here connecting with each other, growing, learning in different areas.

“So if I’m playing, then, yes, I’m growing in this area. If I’m not playing, then I’m growing in this area. So, in every area you’re growing, so you can’t really ever look at the situation as negative.”