Proposed Browns Trade Sends $60 Million Star to Chiefs for Picks

The Cleveland Browns have the luxury of depth at the offensive tackle position and look to turn it into some draft picks via trade.

The Browns have three starting-caliber offensive tackles: Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones. All three went down with season-ending injuries last season but are expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Conklin — who signed a four-year, $60 million extension in 2022 — counts $10 million against the cap this year but nearly $20 million for the next two seasons. He could be a trade piece if the Browns feel they have a surefire option in Jones.

Bleacher Report pitched a trade of Conklin to the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of draft picks. Cleveland would bring back a third and fifth-round picks in the deal.

“Ideally, the Chiefs would be able to add a veteran tackle to the mix. That’s tough to do this time of year, but the Browns have a unique situation that could open a window,” Bleacher Reports Alex Ballentine said. “Jack Conklin has been one of the better right tackles in the league, but an injury forced him out of the lineup last season, and rookie Dawand Jones looked good in his spot.

“That could make the healthy Conklin expendable moving forward, and he’d provide stiff competition for Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia and right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Trading for Conklin would likely be costly in terms of draft capital but would create stability on the edges.”

Browns Value Depth on Offensive Line After Injuries

Getting some solid draft capital in return for a veteran like Conklin could be enticing. But the Browns also have a win-now mindset and will value depth at a key position like offensive tackle.

Conklin was the first tackle sidelined last season. He sustained a torn ACL and MCL in Week 1, knocking him out for the year. He was also limited to just seven games in 2021 after rupturing his right patellar tendon.

Conklin recently announced on social media that he was “back,” channeling his inner Nick Chubb.

“Nothing is easy after an injury especially multiple,” Conklin wrote on Instagram on June 29. “I could never have made it thru with out my wife [Caitlyn Conklin] she is my rock. I talked to [Nick Chubb] and there may be one dark knight but the first person to rise from the pit was bane! #Imback.”

Browns OT Jedrick Wills Entering Contract Year

Wills, heading into a contract year, is pretty locked in at left tackle. Although his consistency has left something to be desired, the Browns have praised the former first-round pick for his growth.

“As you go back and watch a lot of the tape over and over, he’s doing a nice job in the run game and the pass game. He’s winning his one-on-one matchups,” Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in March, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Never perfect because it’s hard to be perfect as a left tackle in this game. But he played well. I really think if he stays healthy, the trajectory continues to ascend.”

If Wills can stay healthy and continue a positive trajectory, he will be in line for a lucrative extension.

Jones has been a pleasant surprise for the Browns. The 2023 fourth-round pick stepped up when he was called into action last season. He counts a little over $1 million against the cap for the next three seasons. If the 6-foot-8, 375-pound big man can stay healthy, it’ll be a major score for the Browns.