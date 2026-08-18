Browns Cut Ties With 333-Pound OL for 2nd Time This Month

For the Cleveland Browns, the remaking of the offensive line after having replaced all five starters from last year has had its ups and downs. Health, as always, is a problem. But that’s fed into the inability to develop consistency and a feel for each other in the OL room, which is a wrinkle this offense does not really need. And if there’s anyone who can vouch for the instability, it is Jack Conley, the former Patriots and Lions lineman who was signed by the Browns last December and given a futures contract this offseason.

This month, a little less than a week into training camp, Conley was waived by Cleveland. Three days later, he was re-signed. But on Tuesday, the Browns needed to add a receiver, and upon doing so, turned to Conley again as the guy who had to go.

Conley could still be a candidate for the practice squad, and at 6-foot-7 and 333 pounds, it is easy to see why there is interest in him. But that would require no other team to step in and sign him.

Browns Waive Jack Conley, add Ben Patterson

The Browns officially announced the move on Tuesday, adding Ben Patterson, a rookie who had been cut by the Jaguars.

From the official release: “The Cleveland Browns have signed WR Ben Patterson. To make room on the roster, the team waived G Jack Conley. Patterson (6-5, 220) is a rookie out of Texas-Permian Basin. He was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. Patterson will wear No. 38.”

Patterson has unusual size for a receiver, and an unusual background from UTPB. At a time when college players typically transfer two or three times in a career, he spent five years with the Falcons. He had just 32 catches in 14 games last year, and ranked third on the team in receiving yards with 678. He’s totaled 1,774 yards in his time at UTPB, which is second in school history.

Offensive Line Shaping Up

As things stand for the Browns’ depth chart on the line, the expected starters coming out of March’s free agency haul and April’s NFL draft are in place: Tytus Howard at right tackle, Spencer Fano at left tackle; Zion Johnson at left guard and Elgton Jenkins at center. As of now, Jenkins’ brother, Teven Jenkins, is the starter at right guard.

The second line is Dawand Jones and rookie Austin Barber at the tackles, Zak Zinter and KT Leveston at the guards and Parker Brailsford as the center.

Jenkins missed practice with some nagging injuries, and Barber has been getting work at guard. Tytus Howard sat out Tuesday, too, and Jones played right tackle.

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Browns Still Tinkering With Depth

Browns coach Todd Monken said the tinkering on the offensive line will continue throughout training camp. This week, they’ve toyed with playing Barber at guard.

Said Monken: “We just wanted to see him inside along with seeing KT at tackle. We wanted to take a look at that. We kind of came out of—with Teven having a few issues with his back, we though, before we get too far down the road, look at Austin at guard, KT at tackle? Could Elgton play guard? …

“Just trying to move those pieces around to see what the best combination is.”