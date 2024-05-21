Browns Cut Ties With Quarterback in Interesting Reversal

The Cleveland Browns have waived quarterback Jacob Sirmon ahead of the start of organized team activities.

Sirmon tried out at the Browns’ rookie minicamp from May 10-12 and was signed shortly after. He was among seven players invited to try out.

Sirmon played for three different schools during his college career. He attended Washington and Central Michigan before transferring to Northern Colorado in 2022. As a senior in 2023, Sirmon completed 133-of-236 passes for 1,355 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll now be looking for a new NFL home.

The move is likely related to the health of Browns quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson. Both are rebounding from season-ending injuries, but the Browns may be feeling better about them throwing this offseason.

After waiving Sirmon, the Browns reunited with kicker Lucas Havrisik. He was released by the Browns on May 14.

Havrisik was originally signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2022. He spent time on the Browns’ practice squad in 2023 before signing to Los Angeles Rams active roster. In his nine games for the Rams, he connected on 15 of 20 field goal attempts and 19 of 22 PATs.

Cleveland has three kickers on its roster entering OTAs. The others are incumbent starter Dustin Hopkins and Cade York.

Browns Have Depth at Quarterback

Cleveland doesn’t lack quarterback depth. Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley will get more reps if Watson and Thompson-Robinson are limited.

Winston was signed this offseason to be the primary backup to Watson. He has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie. Winston has a growing relationship with Watson and is expected to be a leader in the locker room.

“I think when you spend time with Jameis, you definitely get a sense for the type of energy he brings,” Stefanski said on Tuesday, April 16. “A very positive energy, whether it’s in the building, in the weight room, in the hallway, in the meeting rooms. He’s somebody that is constantly wanting to get to the bottom of what we’re doing from a playbook standpoint. And in the weight room, he’s here early, he stays late. Really impressed with what Jameis is going to bring to this football team.”

Huntley was a surprise signing by the Browns. The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback seems unlikely to make the 53-man roster but should get some solid work through the offseason and in preseason games.

Huntley started some games for the Ravens when reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was banged up. He joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Utah in 2020 and has a record of 3-6 as the starter.

Overall, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 79.0. Huntley is a dual threat, adding 509 yards and 3 more touchdowns on the ground.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Looking Like Old Self

The Browns hope that quarterback depth won’t be as much of a conversation as last season. Cleveland started five quarterbacks on their way to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth. Watson was limited to just six games due to shoulder injuries.

Through two seasons, Watson has played in 12 total games with the Browns. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. However, the Browns feel like this year might be where Watson puts it all together and looks like the Pro Bowler he was in Houston.

“Deshaun Watson, coming off the shoulder injury that required surgery, I’m told that he will be throwing in Browns OTAs,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “Now, will he do 11-man work? That’s up to Kevin Stefanski, the head coach. They might scale him back a little bit, but I’ve talked to somebody close to Watson and said he’s looking like the old Deshaun, feeling good trying to get that confidence back after a few years that maybe were subpar for his normal standards back when he played in Houston.”

The Browns projected win total sits at 8.5, per FanDuel SportsBook.