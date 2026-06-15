Browns Coach Shuts Down Big Concern About Jared Verse

While it is not easy for a player to be traded in the NFL at any time, and while it was probably especially tough on Cleveland Browns new defensive end Jared Verse to go from a Super Bowl contender to a team that has won eight games in the past two years–and to have to replace Myles Garrett in the bargain–one of the added worries has been Verse’s adjustment to the Browns’ system. With the Rams, Verse was playing in a 3-4 defense, and was more of an upright outside linebacker.

Now, he is going to a 4-3 defense in Cleveland, which means he will be on the line in a 3-point stance more pre-snap. After two NFL seasons playing without a hand on the ground, there’s some worry that Verse could struggle to make that adjustment.

But one guy who is not worried about all that is defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire. In fact, he sees Verse in a 4-3 as a homecoming.

Jacques Cesaire: Jared Verse ‘Coming Back Home’

Talking to reporters last week, Cesaire said that Verse is intelligent and has not had much trouble picking up the team’s playbook quickly–even after having only been traded to Cleveland on June 1. He also said that Verse is actually more comfortable in the 4-3, which is how he played while at Florida State for the final two seasons of his college career.

Cesaire recalled his first conversation with Verse: “When we (traded for) him, got on the phone with him and we were talking and, you know, I said, ‘You like a 2-point or a 3-point?’ And he said, ‘Hey coach, I started my career as far as in college and that, in a 3-point stance, I prefer a 3-point stance, I can get off better in a 3-point stance, I understand I have better leverage.’

“He’s like, I had to adjust in LA to a 2-point stance. This is like him coming back home right now. When he was at Florida State, he was in a 4-3 defense and they were coming off the ball. So all of this is very similar to him and kind of an easy transition right now.”

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Browns Should Benefit From Leadership

Indeed, one thing that has become obvious about Verse is that he is a vocal player who not only is talented–he has been a Pro Bowler each of his first two seasons–but has already shown the adaptability to be a leader and fit into new situations.

That part of things intrigues Cesaire–Verse wants to lead with his voice and by example.

Cesaire recalled: “The great thing about him is, I asked him, what do you expect out of this and what do you want to do here? And the first thing he said was, I want to make sure I play so hard that everyone around me eats. I am a team guy, coach. Right when he came into the room, obviously it is gonna be an adjustment for everybody …

“But honestly, it’s like Jared has been here for five years. That’s how cool he is, how much of a team-first guy that he is, and I am excited about his leadership, his development. He’s told me he has a lot to work on and we’re going to keep working together. I am just really excited to see what he can do for us.”