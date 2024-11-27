Browns Predicted to Land Dual-Threat SEC Star to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are exploring options to address their quarterback uncertainty, and Alabama standout Jalen Milroe could emerge as a potential solution.

Milroe is in the mix to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in this year’s draft. Other notable names include Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

Milroe has been a dynamic playmaker for the Crimson Tide, making plays with his arm and legs. Over the last two seasons as the full-time starter in Tuscaloosa (24 games) Milroe has amassed 5,230 yards passing and 38 touchdowns through the air. He’s added 1,146 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground.

Pro Football Focus currently has Milroe as the top-rated quarterback prospect. PFF projects that the Browns will select Milroe with the No. 2 overall pick, landing him as the successor to Deshaun Watson.

“The reality that the Browns face is that they simply have to do something at the quarterback position if Deshaun Watson continues to play like this,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness said. “Milroe will compete with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward to be the first quarterback off the board, but as things stand, he is the highest-ranked player at the position on PFF’s Big Board. He’s not making many mistakes, having posted just a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate through seven weeks.”

The Browns’ ability to land one of the top prospects will depend on how the rest of the season plays out in Cleveland. Tankathon projects that the 3-8 Browns will have the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Browns Want to Add Competition for Deshaun Watson

The Browns don’t have many options regarding Watson. He’s on a fully guaranteed, $230 million deal that runs through the 2026 season. Cutting him might eliminate the distraction but the Browns would be on the hook for a record-setting dead cap number.

Cleveland is not expected to hand the starting gig back over to Watson when he returns from an Achilles injury next season. Instead, the team wants to add some real competition through either the draft or free agency, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

“Until now, the Browns have built a quarterback room to support Watson,” Breer said. “This year, they’ll look, through the draft and/or the veteran market, to add competition to the room. So while the likelihood—because of the injury and the contract—is Watson will be back, the Browns are going to look to do more than just stop-gap the backup spot.”

Jameis Winston Making Case to Permanently Replace Deshaun Watson

One of the most straightforward options for the Browns at quarterback is to stick with Jameis Winston as the starter. After stepping in for Watson following his Achilles injury, Winston has ignited the offense and provided a much-needed spark.

The Browns have gone 2-2 in Winston’s starts. He’s made some mistakes and had luck with turnover-worthy throws. However, his leadership and willingness to take risks have taken the once-dormant Browns’ offense to a new level.

“Jameis is just a very, very authentic person. He’s the same guy every single day. He’s the same guy at 5 a.m. as he is at 5 p.m.,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He brings great energy to everything he does, and I think his teammates appreciate that about him.”

The Browns head to Denver this week to face the Broncos. According to ESPN BET, Cleveland is a 5.5-point underdog for Monday Night Football.